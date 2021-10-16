LeafBerry's Supernova Screens unveil the musical magic of new album by KANYE West

You would like to read
- Olivia Rodrigo releases new single track ''deja vu", announces debut album 'Sour Out Friday' on May 21
- Kapil Studio closes in on 9 lakh YouTube subscribers
- Gippy Grewal's Album 'Limited Edition' released first song on Humble Music
- Osman Mir and Santvani Trivedi are all set to swoon the audiences this Navratri with their foot-tapping melody - "He Mari Ambe Maa."
- Lavanya Ayren's debut album 'HER: A story' a perfect combination of motivation and music released
New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/PNN): Known for its expertise in the out of home advertisements, LeafBerry's Supernova has been chosen to carry out a campaign for KANYE West's music album DONDA.
It is indeed a matter of great pride that LeafBerry's asset Supernova, the biggest P6 digital outdoor screen in India, is the only Digital OOH site selected from India for this campaign.
KANYE West music campaigns are launched to create an impact, and LeafBerry, with its most innovative, exciting and larger than life 2000 Sq Ft of a structure called 'Supernova', is just the right platform for such campaigns.
In India, LeafBerry is the only company that has been selected to run this campaign. And living up to its reputation of being the best in the industry, LeafBerry came up with an innovative idea that fascinates every onlooker. The campaign is executed on total 10 screens worldwide through a Japanese agency.
The brilliance of the ad campaign is evident from the fact that there is no text but only the visual of a man with his back to the camera, which intrigues the viewers.
Measuring 50 ft x 20 ft, the full screens are noticed by almost six lac people in a week. And, the designated spots in posh localities and design aesthetics speak volumes for Supernova's brand supremacy.
MD of LeafBerry Shavinder Singh Sandhu takes pride in the imaginative ideas that his team of experts play around with. "We are in the field where imagination is the key to innovation. Bagging this project was a sum total of the hard that our teams have been putting up to create something out of the box, and we will carry on delivering the very to our clients," adds Sandhu.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor