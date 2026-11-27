VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27: Leep Flow Energies (LFE), a Hosur-based clean energy company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guidance Tamil Nadu to establish a ₹100 crore vanadium flow battery manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district. The MoU was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. K S Ramanujan, Founder & Managing Director of LFE an Alumni of IIT Madras 1980 batch and Deepak Jacob, IAS, Managing Director and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu, exchanged the agreement. The investment will be made over three years and is expected to generate around 150 jobs.

The proposed facility will manufacture vanadium electrolyte, the liquid medium that stores energy in a flow battery, along with complete Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS). India currently depends on imports for its vanadium electrolyte requirements. LFE has developed its proprietary electrolyte formulation in collaboration with scientists at IIT-Madras under a programme supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India. The new facility will bring electrolyte production and battery system manufacturing under one roof, creating an indigenous supply chain for long-duration energy storage. The project comes at a time when India is expanding its renewable energy capacity and looking for ways to store electricity generated during the day for use after sunset. Solar power generation is concentrated during daylight hours, while electricity demand often peaks in the evening. Energy storage systems capable of supplying power for four to twelve hours are increasingly important to bridge this gap. Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries (VRFBs) are suited to such applications, offering long operating life, daily charge-discharge capability and a non-flammable liquid electrolyte system. Unlike conventional batteries, their energy storage capacity can be expanded by increasing the volume of electrolyte in external tanks, making them particularly relevant for grid-scale and long-duration applications.

The technology is already deployed at scale in markets such as China, Europe and Japan. In India, NTPC's planned 100 MWh flow battery project at Khavda, Gujarat, represents an important step towards utility-scale adoption. A 2026 NITI Aayog report, Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero - Critical Mineral Assessment: Demand and Supply, projects that India will require 420-520 GW of cumulative grid storage by 2050 under current policy scenarios. The report includes vanadium flow batteries among the country's future storage technologies, with their share projected to increase through 2070. It also highlights India's dependence on imported vanadium, underlining the need to develop domestic material and manufacturing capabilities as storage deployment expands.

LFE has already demonstrated its technology through a solar-powered vanadium flow battery system at its Hosur facility, which has been operational for more than a year. The company plans to supply 100 MWh of storage projects in its first year and scale up to an annual manufacturing capacity of 1 GWh by the third year. Its target markets include renewable energy developers, industries, real estate projects, warehouses and rural microgrids, where reliable electricity supply and extended storage duration are increasingly relevant. Guidance Tamil Nadu's single-window facilitation and infrastructure support played a key role in the company's decision to establish the facility in the State. Gummidipoondi's proximity to Chennai's ports and its connectivity to the region's industrial and renewable energy ecosystem were additional factors in selecting the location. The project also builds on LFE's existing presence in Hosur, where the company began operations in 2018 before expanding into flow battery technology through its collaboration with IIT-Madras.

Commenting on the development, K S Ramanujan, Founder and Managing Director, Leep Flow Energies, said, "We started in Hosur as a battery company in 2018. Today, Tamil Nadu is giving us the opportunity to take an Indian-developed technology into large-scale manufacturing and build the country's own vanadium flow battery ecosystem. We are grateful to the Hon'ble Chief Minister and Guidance Tamil Nadu for supporting a home-grown technology company and helping us establish this facility in the State." Piyush Shah, Director, Leep Flow Energies and an Alumni of IIT Bombay 1975 batch , said, "The Gummidipoondi facility will create skilled employment opportunities in Tiruvallur district and open up new avenues for local suppliers in chemicals, fabrication and engineering services. As India adds more solar and wind power to its grid, the ability to store electricity and use it when demand rises will become increasingly important. We see Tamil Nadu playing a significant role in building this next generation of energy storage infrastructure."

With its proposed investment, LFE aims to bring indigenous vanadium electrolyte production and flow battery manufacturing into India's growing energy storage sector, while positioning Tamil Nadu as a base for the development and supply of long-duration battery systems. About Leep Flow Energies Leep Flow Energies, operating as Leep eDrive Private Limited and headquartered in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, was founded in 2018. An IIT-Madras-partnered and DST-supported company, LFE develops vanadium redox flow battery systems and proprietary vanadium electrolyte for long-duration energy storage applications. Its work focuses on indigenous technology development, electrolyte manufacturing and scalable battery energy storage solutions for renewable energy integration, utilities and commercial and industrial applications.

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