VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: Parveen Jagga, a footwear industry veteran and Founder of Progressive Footwear Pvt. Ltd., has acquired the brand rights to 'Lakhani Platinum', the premium footwear line from the renowned Lakhani Group. This strategic move marks a significant development in India's evolving footwear landscape, bringing together legacy brand equity with new-age growth capabilities.

With a legacy of over five decades, Lakhani has been a trusted household name in India, known for its scale, reliability, and accessibility.

Lakhani Platinum represents the brand's premium extension--crafted for aspirational consumers seeking a blend of elevated design, comfort, and value.

Under this partnership, Progressive footwear will lead the brand's growth, distribution, and go-to-market strategy across India, leveraging its extensive network of over 900 distributors & dealers and 45,000+ retailers. This strong on-ground presence is expected to significantly accelerate market penetration, especially across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.