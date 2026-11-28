VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28: Legal Savvy, a Hyderabad-based loan settlement company, has served more than 12,000 clients since June 2025. Collectively, these clients approached the company with more than ₹1,200 crore in personal loan and credit card debt for assessment and potential resolution, reflecting the growing need for structured financial guidance among households managing unsecured borrowing. Growing Demand for Loan Settlement Of the more than 12,000 clients Legal Savvy has served, 8,055 came to the company in 2026 alone, bringing approximately ₹911 crore in debt between them. During the year, the company's team also spoke with more than 3,000 borrowers over calls to understand their financial circumstances and explore possible ways forward.

In November 2026 alone, Legal Savvy has onboarded 378 new clients, with enquiries coming in from borrowers across India. Understanding Borrowers' Financial Circumstances Data collected by Legal Savvy from borrowers who approached the company between January and November 2026 offers insights into the financial circumstances and repayment patterns of this group. One of the key findings is that many borrowers continued making payments while managing their financial obligations. Around 76% were paying something towards their outstanding dues. Around 40% were managing to pay their full EMIs, while 34% were paying only the minimum amount due on their credit cards. Around 24% required alternative repayment arrangements.

The data also highlights the importance of effective communication during the loan recovery process. Around 59% of borrowers reported challenges related to recovery communication. Approximately one in five borrowers reported concerns involving telephone communication or residential visits. Employment and income patterns further illustrate the financial circumstances of this group. Around 58% of borrowers were salaried employees, while 65% reported monthly incomes below ₹40,000. The average combined outstanding debt across personal loans and credit cards exceeded ₹10 lakh. One in five borrowers owed more than ₹20 lakh, while approximately two-thirds had both credit card and personal loan liabilities. These findings are based exclusively on Legal Savvy's internal borrower data and should not be interpreted as representative of all borrowers across India.

Understanding Unsecured Lending Trends The financial circumstances reported by borrowers come against a broader backdrop of unsecured lending trends in India's banking sector. The Reserve Bank of India's Financial Stability Report published in December 2025 noted that unsecured loans accounted for approximately 53% of retail loan slippages at banks. The figure highlights the significance of unsecured credit in the broader discussion around household indebtedness and loan repayment patterns. For borrowers managing multiple credit card dues and personal loans, repayment obligations require careful financial planning, particularly when household expenses rise or income levels change. According to a spokesperson for Legal Savvy, the milestone of serving 12,000 clients reflects the financial circumstances of families managing multiple repayment obligations. The spokesperson noted that approximately three out of four borrowers continue making monthly payments while balancing household expenses and changing financial circumstances.

The spokesperson also emphasised the importance of structured communication between borrowers and financial institutions, along with awareness of applicable regulatory guidelines, to support informed financial decisions. Understanding Borrowers' Rights During Debt Recovery Legal Savvy also emphasises the importance of borrowers understanding their rights and responsibilities when dealing with banks and recovery representatives. Under RBI guidelines, recovery-related telephone communication should take place between 8 am and 7 pm. The guidelines also emphasise professional communication, borrower privacy, respectful engagement and appropriate conduct throughout the recovery process. Borrowers seeking assistance regarding recovery-related matters can approach the designated representatives of their respective financial institutions. They can also access the RBI's Integrated Ombudsman Scheme through its official online portal, subject to applicable eligibility criteria and procedures.

The company also advises borrowers to understand the available options before deciding on a settlement. Loan restructuring and resolution through Lok Adalat may be worth exploring, depending on the borrower's circumstances and eligibility. Loan settlement also carries implications for an individual's credit profile. A settled loan is generally reported as "Settled" in the borrower's credit report, which may influence their credit score and future borrowing eligibility. Borrowers should therefore understand these implications before proceeding. About Legal Savvy Legal Savvy is a loan settlement company based in Hyderabad. Its team of legal experts assists individuals with personal loans, credit cards, NBFC and loan app debt, repayment arrangements and recovery-related guidance. The company works with borrowers across India.

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