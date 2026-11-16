PNN New Delhi [India], November 16: Leica Camera AG is introducing two new product variants, the Leica M-A Hammertone and the Leica M11-P Hammertone, which bring a classic design, rarely used by Leica, into the modern era of M photography. The distinctive texture and aesthetic of both cameras come courtesy of their striking hammertone finish. Combined with the Leica M's minimalist design language, the result is two exceptional camera models whose character is deeply rooted in the brand's history. Since the 1930s, the hammertone finish has symbolised the combination of durability and technical aesthetics. This distinctive texture is formed during the drying process when metal pigments and special additives create subtle variations in surface tension. In industrial design, particularly in Germany, this finish has come to symbolise functionality and reliability. On Leica cameras, however, it remained a rarity and is still particularly sought-after to this day. Historical references range from the Leica MD documentation camera for the Leitz Reprovit system to an exceptionally rare Leica MD, of which only ten were produced in 1964. Leica has reworked the process for the new special editions. Achieving a uniform finish across this distinctive texture requires the meticulous care and craftsmanship of the experienced specialists making up the Leica Manufacture team at the company's Wetzlar site.

Both variants have a hammertone finish on the top plate and base plate. Crafted from solid brass with classic cross knurling on the control elements and a shiny silver shutter-release plate, they feature a black leatherette covering in a vulcanite style with white engravings, embodying a clear, minimalist design language. The Leica M11-P Hammertone also has newly rounded, classically styled edges on the top plate and base plate, as well as a new version of the screw on the front featuring a silver-chrome finish. Each camera is unique due to its distinct surface finish. The Leica M-A Hammertone is based on the standard model's specifications and is aimed at photographers wanting to experience analogue photography in its purest form. As a completely mechanical M-Camera, it is entirely dedicated to manual operation: the aperture, ISO sensitivity of the film used and shutter speed are all controlled manually. The exterior is just as timeless as the precision-engineered mechanisms inside this analogue camera.

The Leica M11-P Hammertone brings this aesthetic into the Leica M-System's digital realm. In terms of technical specifications, it corresponds to the standard Leica M11-P model. Its features include pioneering Leica Content Credentials technology, which provides images with verifiable proof of authorship, image attributes and editing steps; 256 GB of internal memory; a scratch-resistant, anti-reflective, sapphire-crystal screen; a BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology offering 60, 36 or 18 megapixels; and seamless connectivity with the Leica FOTOS App via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cable. The package also includes a BP-SCL7 battery with a hammertone finish. With their distinctive finish, both variants draw inspiration from rare Leica special editions, including the 1964 Leica MD Hammertone, the 2003 MP LHSA, the 2011 Leica M9 Hammertone and the 2016 Leica M-A Vienna Edition. The new Leica M-A Hammertone and the new Leica M11-P Hammertone continue this lineage in their own unique way, thereby adding two exceptional, valuable variants to the Leica M portfolio.

The Leica M-A Hammertone and the Leica M11-P Hammertone will be available worldwide from 12 November 2026 in Leica Stores, on the Leica Online Store and from authorised dealers. The recommended retail price for the Leica M-A Hammertone is ₹825,000.00. The recommended retail price for the Leica M11-P Hammertone is ₹1,120,000.00 About Leica Camera Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality spectacle lenses and watches, and is also represented in the home cinema segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, having its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide. The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).Leica Camera India (FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd) FCE Lifestyles Pvt Ltd is the official partner with Leica Camera for its operations in India, with a registered office at Connaught Place, New Delhi. Leica Camera Asia Pacific appointed FCE as the exclusive Leica authorized distributor for India and operates the only Leica Stores in India, located in Mumbai and New Delhi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)