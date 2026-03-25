VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 24: Lekhakar, a Noida-based accounting and financial compliance firm, today announced the formal launch of its structured accounting outsourcing services -- a comprehensive service package combining bookkeeping, GST and income tax compliance, payroll management, and financial advisory under a single engagement model. The move comes in response to a 40% year-on-year surge in enquiries from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking professional help to navigate India's evolving tax and compliance landscape. India's SME sector, which contributes over 30% of the country's GDP, faces mounting pressure from increasingly complex GST filing cycles, mandatory payroll compliance, and growing audit requirements. Many small business owners lack the in-house expertise to maintain accurate financial records while simultaneously managing operations -- creating a clear and growing demand for professional outsourced solutions.

Founder's Statement "We've seen a sharp increase in SMEs coming to us specifically after missing GST deadlines or facing payroll discrepancies," said Mr Ankit, Founder of Lekhakar. "The new services are designed so a business owner can hand off their entire compliance calendar to us and focus on running their company. From monthly bookkeeping and payroll runs to year-end ITR filing, everything is managed by dedicated professionals under a single agreement." What the Services Include The Lekhakar Accounting Outsourcing Services covers six core service areas: * Bookkeeping & Financial Reporting: Monthly reconciliation, P & L, balance sheet, and cash flow statements. * GST Compliance: GSTR-1, GSTR-3B, annual returns, and input tax credit reconciliation.

* Income Tax Filing: ITR preparation and filing for proprietorships, partnerships, and private limited companies. * Payroll Management: Salary processing, PF/ESI compliance, TDS on salaries, and payslip generation. * Accounts Payable & Receivable: Vendor invoice tracking, payment scheduling, and debtor follow-up. * Financial Advisory: Cash flow planning, budgeting support, and MIS reporting for management decisions. Why Now The launch is timed with the government's continued push toward digital financial compliance, including stricter GST audit triggers, mandatory e-invoicing thresholds, and TDS reforms introduced in the Union Budget 2025-26. Lekhakar reports that 68% of new clients in the last 12 months came after facing a tax notice or compliance penalty -- underscoring the cost of delayed action.

The firm currently serves over 120 businesses across India, with clients spanning retail, manufacturing, professional services, and e-commerce sectors. Engagements are available on a monthly retainer or project basis, with pricing structured for businesses with annual turnover between ₹50 lakh and ₹10 crore. Availability The Lekhakar Accounting Outsourcing Services is immediately available to businesses across India. Interested businesses can schedule a free 30-minute consultation at www.lekhakar.in or by calling +91 8800445497. About Lekhakar Lekhakar is a Noida-based accounting and financial compliance firm serving small and medium-sized businesses across India. The firm provides bookkeeping, GST and income tax compliance, payroll management, and financial advisory services. Founded by Mr Ankit, Lekhakar operates with a team of qualified accountants and tax professionals, and currently manages financial records for over 120 active business clients. For more information, visit www.lekhakar.in.

Media Contact Mr Ankit Founder, Lekhakar Email: support@lekhakar.in Phone: +91 8800445497 Website: www.lekhakar.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)