Lexus unveils its Guest Experience Centre in the city of pearls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Lexus India announced the launch of its new Guest Experience Centre (GEC) in Hyderabad, making this the fourth Lexus landmark in India.
Post its successful launches in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Lexus is all set to further strengthen its footprint in the Southern market.
Situated in the luxe greenery of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and spanning over 7,000 square feet, the Guest Experience Centre is a space where design and technology coalesce with sustainability and luxury. Lexus Hyderabad combines the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi with the Indian spirit of 'Athithi Devo Bhava' which takes guests on a journey of the senses. The exterior of the GEC is inspired by the flowing lines of Lexus' signature spindle grill and the 'L' finesse design language is subtly incorporated into different aspects of the architecture.
The interior is an expression of modern, conscious luxury with sophisticated wooden interiors and hints of lush greenery setting the tone of the space. As one enters, they can hear the sounds of nature complemented with the scent of local flowers. Discerning guests can relax and indulge in the Lexus experience at the lifestyle cafe lounge. The Guest Experience Centre is intended to make guests feel the comfort and luxury of home.
"We are constantly trying to bring the Lexus experience closer to our guests across the nation and are committed to building lifetime relationships. The overwhelming response we received from Hyderabad to our self-charging hybrid electric portfolio is what prompted us to bring the Lexus Guest Experience Centre here. To mark this special occasion, the Lexus flagship luxury coupe LC 500h is also on display at the GEC. We look forward to welcoming more guests to the Lexus carbon-neutral family and embarking on a journey of amazing experiences together," said PB Venugopal, President, Lexus India, commenting on the launch.
Lexus offers a portfolio that is the choice of new-age conscious luxury consumers consisting of LC 500h, the luxury coupe that instantly drew industry attention for its elevated design and unmatched performance, LS 500h; the flagship sedan that rocked the luxury vehicle market and led to numerous breakthroughs and refinements, LX 570; the flagship SUV that exudes urban sophistication, RX 450hL; the SUV that has made history as the first in the luxury segment to offer a self-charging hybrid powertrain, NX 300h; a game-changing urban-focused SUV that fuses agility with dynamic individuality, and ES 300h; luxury sedan that was created to anticipate every move and provide a heightened drive experience.
Lexus continues its commitment to the Indian market as announced in January 2020 during the launch of the 'Made in India ES 300h' & LC 500h and will continue their strategic network expansion to new Guest Experience Centers in Kochi, Chandigarh and Chennai. The expansion showcases the brand's dedication to bringing amazing experiences to guests across India.
