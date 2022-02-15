LG Electronics Kar Salaam'- A CSR initiative dedicated to veterans of Armed Forces & their families

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI/Mediawire): Continuing with the commitment to support the Indian Armed Forces, India's leading consumer durable company LG Electronics pledged INR 1 Crore on Republic Day (Jan 26, 2022) to Armed Forces Flag day Fund. The 'LG Electronics Kar Salaam' initiative was launched in 2017.

Earlier Mirchi partnered with LG Electronics in 2021 to create a public awareness drive, For second year in a row, Mirchi has robustly garnered widespread warmth across 37 cities and ensured a heartfelt gesture for the Indian Armed Forces veterans.

SALUTE WITH GRATEFULNESS:

Mirchi's RJs established a beautiful heartfelt connect with the viewers and listeners via TV, Radio, Digital and Gaana.com. Collectively, citizens rose to the occasion of Republic Day and generously donated to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) via the Kendriya Sainik Board (http://www.ksb.gov.in/) website.

Check out Mirchi RJ Naved video: (https://www.instagram.com/p/CZMA5vZod-l/)

THE CORPORATE & ARMED FORCES VETERANS CONNECT:

Commenting on the occasion Young Lak Kim, MD LG Electronics India said, "LG Electronics has been operating in India for the past 25 years and we have always been committed for welfare of society. Our Kar Salaam initiative underscores this philosophy and is a gratitude to the brave hearts who have selflessly contributed to the nation. We thank the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB) for helping us implement this initiative and hope we would be able to support the families of thousands of ex-servicemen of the Defence Forces."

Air Commodore B Ahluwalia, VSM , Secretary KSB said, "We would like to thank LG Electronics for their continued support and for inspiring others to come forward and contribute to the welfare of those who had dedicated their lives for the nation. The Kar Salaam initiative has over the years created a lot of awareness and helped generate funds. We are confident, this year more people come forward and contribute to the cause that helps us improve the lives of war widows, children of martyrs, war disabled soldiers and Ex-servicemen."

SWEEPING THE NATION WITH NATIONAL FERVOUR:

Everyone loves Mirchi RJs and their entertaining shows. Through the curated engagements for 'LG Electronics Kar Salaam' initiative, Mirchi reached audiences across Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Kozhikode, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Guwahati, Hubli-Dharwad, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolhapur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Shimla, Surat, Varanasi, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam and Warangal with the 'Kar Salaam' initiative and profoundly interesting content. Republic Day buzz was spread across a week on multimedia platforms of TV, Radio, digital and also Gaana.com. Donations from viewers and listeners naturally poured in on (http://www.ksb.gov.in/)

COME FORWARD COLLECTIVELY:

Mirchi has successfully raised awareness for LG Electronics Kar Salaam since 2021. Mirchi spokesperson said that they were glad to create the core thought around LG Electronics Kar Salaam by paying tribute to the sacrifices made by the veterans of armed forces and their families for the nation. The RJs urged listeners and viewers to contribute to the cause by directing them towards donation for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

In support to the cause of supporting Armed Forces veterans, LG Electronics conducted a public awareness drive to request and urge people to come forward and contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Mirchi ran the initiative from January 21 and January 26, 2022 to further amplify communication across the Indian citizens for the 'LG Electronics Kar Salaam' initiative. This hugely successful initiative became the voice of the nation with heartfelt gesture of donations and widespread cheers to thank Armed Forces veterans.

Enjoy the beautifully rendered videos of the LG Electronics Kar Salaam initiative with Mirchi RJs on Instagram:

(https://www.instagram.com/p/CZMEcefv03L/)

(https://www.instagram.com/p/CZL8R7tFcl6/)

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)