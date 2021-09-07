Libas Consumer Products Ltd Announces Third Bonus issue in 3 years

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/PNN): NSE listed, Libas Consumer Products Ltd has informed the NSE that its board has Announced a Bonus Issue. September 22 is the Record date.
It may be noted here that this investor-friendly company has earlier rewarded investors with 2 Bonus issues.
Meanwhile, Libas Consumer Products Ltd had earlier signed an Exclusive Contract with Jaipur based Government of India Enterprise; the contract is for 50,000 MT.
Hindustan Salts Ltd is a company that exclusively produces fresh rainwater salt in Sambhar Lake in Rajasthan.
Sambhar salt is the only salt in India with a high PH of 9 to 11, Low hardness, naturally iodized and blessed with 84 rare minerals used as medicine against corona and acidity. Kala Namak, made from Sambhar salt, is the best therapeutic value with healing properties.
In this Covid phase, Rocksalt is selling like hot cake due to the immunity booster Factor. Libas has several pharma companies as their Current customer base. These high PH value salt will be used in medicine. After the contract with Hindustan Salts, the company is getting a very positive response from FMCG - Pharma sector. A major announcement is expected soon. With all these positive developments, Profitability and revenues may rise substantially.
Big Renowned HNI investors are holding shares in Libas, giving a boost to its creditability.
Libas Consumer Products has recently launched Men's innerwear (organic material), Nightwear, etc., under the KNG brand, which will rerate the company.
