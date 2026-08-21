India PR Distribution

Goa [India], August 21: Liberty Shoes Ltd. hosted its SS27 NCM Meeting at Taj Horizon, Goa, presenting an impressive collection of approximately 500 new footwear samples designed around the evolving needs and expectations of modern consumers.

The SS27 collection reflects Liberty's strong focus on innovation, comfort, lightweight construction, advanced technologies and consumer-centric product development, offering a glimpse into the future of footwear.

Technology-Led Innovation at the Core

A key highlight of the collection is the introduction of several innovative footwear technologies:

* Handsfree Technology - Easy-to-wear footwear designed for maximum convenience without the need to use hands.

* Nitro Sole Technology - Advanced sole construction focused on enhanced cushioning, comfort and performance.