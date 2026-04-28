VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28: Liebherr Appliances reaffirmed its global design and innovation leadership at Milan Design Week 2026 with the unveiling of its exclusive Experience Showroom--an immersive space that brought together advanced refrigeration technologies and refined aesthetics under the theme "Moments to savour." Located in the heart of Milan, the temporary showroom served as a compelling expression of Liebherr's philosophy--where precision engineering meets contemporary design to elevate everyday living. Through a curated portfolio of fully integrated, freestanding, and compact solutions, the brand demonstrated how refrigeration is evolving into a seamless, design-led element of modern kitchens. Kapil Agarwal, Managing Director - Sales, Liebherr Appliances India, said, "Our presence at Milan Design Week reflects Liebherr's global commitment to design excellence and technological innovation. For us in India, this is a strong inspiration as the market evolves towards more refined, integrated living spaces. We are witnessing a clear shift in consumer preferences--from standalone appliances to seamless, built-in solutions that complement modern kitchen aesthetics while delivering superior performance."

At the forefront of the showcase were Liebherr's new-generation fully integrated appliances in XL formats, designed for 194-cm recesses. These models maximize usable space while maintaining a clean, minimal aesthetic, featuring some of the largest BioFresh drawers to date, enhanced energy efficiency, and refined elements such as LightTower illumination and SmartSteel interiors. The integration of advanced technologies like VarioTemp, NoFrost, IceMaker, and SmartDevice connectivity further underscored the brand's commitment to intuitive, high-performance living. Complementing this were the award-winning French Door range, celebrated for its versatility in configuration, material finishes, and user-centric design. With options ranging from dual-door freezer layouts to four-door configurations, these models combine functional flexibility with distinctive finishes such as SmartSteel and TerraSteel, reinforcing Liebherr's focus on both form and function.

The showcase also highlighted a sophisticated range of under-counter appliances, demonstrating how compact formats can deliver uncompromised performance. From flexible VarioCool drawers to precision-controlled wine storage and ergonomic freezer systems with NoFrost technology, these solutions cater to evolving urban lifestyles and space-conscious design needs. This global showcase comes at a time when India's kitchen landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. As urban consumers increasingly gravitate towards modular, design-led living spaces, the demand for fully integrated appliances is witnessing steady growth. Kitchens are no longer purely functional zones--they are becoming central to the home's aesthetic and lifestyle narrative. In this context, Liebherr Appliances India is strategically aligned with global innovation while actively shaping local adoption. As a category leader in premium refrigeration and integrated cooling solutions, the brand is driving awareness and accessibility of integrated refrigerators through experiential initiatives, including curated kitchen displays that allow consumers to engage in real-life settings.

By enabling homeowners, designers, and channel partners to visualize how integrated appliances seamlessly blend into contemporary kitchens, Liebherr Apliances is not only introducing global design standards to India but also accelerating a shift towards more cohesive, sophisticated living environments. The Milan Design Week showcase stands as a testament to Liebherr's forward-thinking approach--where innovation is not just about technology, but about enhancing the way people live, design, and experience their spaces. As these global insights translate into the Indian market, Liebherr continues to strengthen its position as a pioneer in redefining modernintegrated cooling solutions. About Liebherr Appliances - Liebherr Appliances - Innovative Refrigeration, Everywhere.

Liebherr Appliances is a globally renowned premium refrigerator brand, celebrated for its German engineering, innovative design, and commitment to sustainability. With a comprehensive product portfolio, a presence across the world and a dedicated approach to elevating standards, Liebherr continues to shape the future of home refrigeration and beyond. Liebherr Appliances India is part of the global Liebherr Group -- a diversified industrial conglomerate with a multi-billion-dollar valuation and operations across 13 product segments in over 100 countries. As a global leader in refrigeration and engineering excellence, Liebherr operates five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities worldwide, including its dedicated Indian plant in Sambhaji Nagar.

In India, Liebherr Appliances has steadily built a strong position in the premium refrigeration category, alos in the Direct Cool (DC) and Top Mount (TM) segments. With an expanding portfolio, Liebherr has aligned its offerings with the evolving needs of Indian households, combining European precision with features specifically designed for Indian usage patterns. Building on this momentum, Liebherr Appliances India has significantly expanded its product range. The Top Mount and Direct Cool Range portfolio has grown to 100+ SKUs with 18 finishes. In top mount introducing innovations like lever-handle effortless door opening and Hot to Cool technology that allows safe storage of freshly cooked food and in Direct cool; hands-free opening that enhances multitasking convenience.

The launch of its fully integrated European range marks a key milestone in bringing Liebherr's global design and technology leadership to India. Focused on discerning consumers who seek aesthetic refinement, intelligent functionality, and sustainable performance, Liebherr Appliances India continues to elevate everyday living with its premium, engineering-led refrigeration solutions. For further details, visit: Liebherr appliances: Innovation and quality (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)