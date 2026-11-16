PRNewswire Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 16: ICICI Life Insurance hosted a Grievance Redressal Camp in Jaipur on November 14, 2026, as part of Grievance Resolution Month being observed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). 40 Life and General Insurance companies participated in the camp. 40 Life and General Insurance companies participated. 42 policyholder complaints resolved. Over ₹ 4.33 Crore settled. Long pending legal cases prioritised for faster closure. The camp was attended by Shri R. K. Sharma, Executive Director, IRDAI; Shri Aleem Afaque, DGM - legal, IRDAI; Smt. Sonali Sarin, Secretary, Insurance Ombudsman, Jaipur; Shri Aditya Gupta, Secretary General, Life Insurance Council; Shri Hariharasudhan V., Secretary, Council for Insurance Ombudsmen, Mumbai; Smt. Ashwini Bondale, Head - Customer Service, ICICI Life Insurance and Smt. Preeti Nahar, Chief - Legal, ICICI Life Insurance, along with representatives from other leading life insurance and general insurance companies. Policyholders met company representatives in person to discuss their concerns and learnt more about the grievance redressal process.

Key sessions focused on strengthening the grievance redressal mechanisms, leveraging the Bima Bharosa portal and the Insurance Ombudsman framework to drive transparency. Speakers aligned on the industry's shared responsibility to fortify consumer trust and propel the national mission of 'Insurance for All by 2047'. Participating insurers resolved 42 policyholder complaints and settled over ₹ 4.33 Crore at the camp. Customers were given claims settlement memoranda and grievance resolution letters during the camp and they expressed satisfaction with the timely settlement of their dues. Speaking at the camp, Ashwini Bondale, Head - Customer Service at ICICI Life Insurance, said, "At ICICI Life, we put customers at the centre of everything we do, and IRDAI's Grievance Resolution Month reflects the same belief. We thank IRDAI, the Life and General Insurance Council for this initiative and commend their continued focus on customer protection. We are privileged to host the Grievance Resolution Camp in Jaipur and our representatives are actively participating in all such camps arranged across India to ensure meaningful engagement and prompt resolution of customer concerns.

By bringing customers, insurers and the Insurance Ombudsman together on one platform, these camps make it easier to resolve concerns that have remained open for too long. We shall continue to strengthen and simplify our processes so that every customer concern is heard and addressed promptly and transparently." IRDAI is observing Grievance Resolution Month in November 2026 to facilitate the speedy resolution of pending grievances in the insurance sector. Under this initiative, the Life Insurance Council and the General Insurance Council are organising 16 Grievance Redressal Camps across the country from November 13 to 25, 2026. The camps aim to help policyholders resolve long-pending complaints, facilitate pending payments wherever applicable and create awareness about the grievance redressal mechanisms available to them, including the Insurance Ombudsman.

Customers who could not attend the camp, or who have a pending concern, can reach ICICI Life 24X7 through our mobile app, the 'Ask Khushmani' AI chatbot and WhatsApp. They can also write to lifeline@icicilife.com or call at 18002660 or visit their nearest ICICI Life Insurance branch. About ICICI Life Insurance Limited ICICI Life Insurance Limited (Formerly ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited) commenced operations in FY2001 and has since established itself as one of India's leading life insurers, consistently ranking high on both sum assured market share and new business premium market share. Over the years, it has earned the unwavering trust of millions of customers, becoming an integral part of India's financial ecosystem.

Customer centricity has remained the foundation of its philosophy, with products, processes and distribution strategies all aligned to a single objective: delivering a strong and differentiated value proposition for customers. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of Protection, Savings & Retirement solutions designed to meet the evolving life stage needs. These offerings enable customers to safeguard their families' financial security while also achieving long term financial goals. As on March 31, 2026, the Company protects 73.73 million lives (in-force) across India covering both individual and corporate segments, making it one of the leading insurance companies in the country. Over the years, the Company has delivered on its promise of financial protection by settling ₹ 279 billion in death claims and paying ₹ 3.72 trillion in overall benefits as of March 31, 2026. In FY2026 alone, it settled ₹ 51.49 billion in death claims and disbursed ₹ 153.63 billion in maturity and survival benefits. Its claim settlement ratio of 99.3 percent and average turnaround time of 1 day underscore its commitment to swift, reliable service.

The Company is also the first among Indian Insurance industry to get listed on both the NSE and BSE. Its continued investments in data analytics and digitisation across the policy lifecycle have enabled superior efficiency, innovation and seamless experiences for customers and distributors alike. Disclaimer Except for the historical information contained herein, statements in this release which contain words or phrases such as 'will', 'expected to,' etc., and similar expressions or variations of such expressions may constitute 'forward-looking statements'. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, opportunities and growth potential to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the actual growth in demand for insurance and other financial products and services in the countries that we operate or where a material number of our customers reside, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, including our use of the Internet and other technology, our exploration of merger and acquisition opportunities, our ability to integrate mergers or acquisitions into our operations and manage the risks associated with such acquisitions to achieve our strategic and financial objectives, our growth and expansion in domestic and overseas markets, technological changes, our ability to market new products, the outcome of any legal, tax or regulatory proceedings in India and in other jurisdictions we are or become a party to, the future impact of new accounting standards, our ability to implement our dividend policy, the impact of changes in insurance regulations and other regulatory changes in India and other jurisdictions on us. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof. This release does not constitute an offer of securities.

Contact details: corpcomm@icicilife.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)