Lifology launches 10,000 Global Fellowships for school students - 'Lifology Global Fellowship'

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/PNN): Lifology, the Guinness World Record winning & ISO certified guidance organization, launches 10,000 (https://www.lifology.com/lgf/?utm=pr) Global Fellowships for students from Indian schools across the world.

The initiative is fully FREE and aligned with the New Education Policy - 2020, envisaged by the Government of India.

Students from 9th grade to 12th grade can apply for the fellowship. From the applicants, 10,000 students shall be selected and provided with 2 weeks long International Certification Program, deep mentoring by experts such as Chetan Bhagat, Dr Jebamalai (United Nations, UNIDO Frmr Principal Advisor), Dr Mukesh Kapila CBE (Frmr Advisor to World Bank),Dr Kiersten Connors (Aluma of Stanford University) and Rahul Easwar (Alumnus of IIM - Ahmedabad, London School of Economics) Lana Eghterafi (Alumna of Harvard University) and support to create a masterplan for future. Along with students, parents shall also be encouraged to be part of the process.

Praveen Parameswar, CEO of (https://www.lifology.com/in) Lifology shared with the media that Lifology Global Fellows would be shaped-up as promising 10,000 young adults in India by assessing their talents and skills with an exclusive AI powered tool, exposing them to emerging career options, guide them to the right future tracks, tune the mindset for success and enhance 21st-century skills. He also said that the fellows would get opportunity to win scholarships worth up to 30 Crore from universities and top development programs in India and abroad. They can also win attractive prizes such as iPad, iPhones and MacBook, and the top performer shall be recognized with a fully paid NASA trip.

Sarath Chandran, IIM (K) alumnus and Chief Co-Ordinator of the program, said that they expect to receive an application from more than 2 lakh students from 2,000 plus Indian schools across the world, and 10,000 of them shall be selected for fellowship based on merit.

He also added that the program should bring the vision set by NEP - 2020, CBSE and National Skill Development Corporation regarding the development of Indian children into reality.

Schools, parents and students who are interested in the program can apply through the link available on (https://www.lifology.com/lgf) and contact mobile number 7994820999 for assistance. The last date to submit the application shall be 26th January, 2022.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)