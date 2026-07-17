India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], July 17: ACEXM7 Events Private Limited, in prestigious partnership with ELCOMA (Electric Lamp and Component Manufacturers Association of India), proudly announces the Lighting World & Home Tech Expo 2027 -- a landmark B2B event that will set new benchmarks for excellence in the lighting and smart living industry. Slated for 15 to 17 February 2027 at Hall 14, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the inaugural edition is destined to be the grandest congregation of visionaries, innovators, manufacturers, and buyers in North India. This high-profile expo will spotlight the most advanced lighting systems, intelligent home automation solutions, sustainable technologies, and transformative home tech innovations that are reshaping modern lifestyles and built environments.

Unparalleled Exhibition of Cutting-Edge Innovations Spanning a massive exhibition area, the expo will present a spectacular display of pioneering products and solutions, including: - State-of-the-art LED, OLED, and adaptive smart lighting systems - Comprehensive IoT-enabled home automation platforms - Integrated smart ecosystems encompassing lighting, climate control, security, entertainment, and energy management - Eco-friendly, energy-efficient, and human-centric lighting technologies designed for wellness and sustainability - Advanced sensors, wireless controls, AI-driven solutions, and seamless building management systems Attendees will witness live demonstrations, immersive product experiences, technology pavilions, and exclusive launches that highlight how intelligent lighting and smart home solutions deliver superior performance, aesthetics, energy savings, security, and enhanced quality of life.

Power-Packed Knowledge Ecosystem The event goes far beyond a traditional exhibition by offering a robust, multi-dimensional knowledge program: - Premier Conferences: High-caliber sessions with renowned industry leaders, government officials, architects, designers, and global experts exploring critical themes such as sustainable urban development, integration of AI and IoT in homes, evolving BIS and BEE standards, energy conservation, and the contribution of smart technologies toward Viksit Bharat 2047. - Targeted Knowledge Sessions: Focused dialogues addressing market dynamics, consumer trends, supply chain innovations, design excellence, and emerging business opportunities in the rapidly growing lighting and home automation sector. - Expert Masterclasses & Hands-On Training: Practical, skill-enhancing workshops and technical training programs conducted by domain specialists. These sessions will cover advanced product applications, system integration strategies, best practices in lighting design, installation methodologies, troubleshooting, and future-ready solutions tailored for architects, consultants, engineers, contractors, and facility managers.

This comprehensive knowledge initiative will deliver significant Continuing Professional Development (CPD) value and create fertile ground for meaningful networking, partnerships, and collaborative growth. Mr. Anupreet Singh Jaggi, Managing Director & CEO, ACEXM7 Events Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm: "The Lighting World & Home Tech Expo 2027 represents a bold step forward for the Indian lighting and smart home industry. In a market driven by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, sustainability mandates, and technological convergence, this platform will serve as the ultimate catalyst for innovation and business acceleration. We are committed to curating an unforgettable experience that combines a spectacular showcase of the latest technologies with insightful conferences, enriching masterclasses, and powerful networking opportunities. Our goal is to empower every participant -- from exhibitors to visitors -- with the knowledge, connections, and inspiration needed to thrive in this dynamic sector."

The strategic partnership with ELCOMA further strengthens the event's credibility and reach, ensuring strong industry representation and alignment with national priorities such as "Make in India," energy efficiency, and sustainable development. With thousands of high-quality trade visitors expected -- including key decision-makers from real estate development, architectural and interior design firms, government and PSU projects, hospitality, retail, educational institutions, and electrical contracting companies -- the expo promises unmatched business generation potential. Exhibitors will benefit from targeted pre-event marketing campaigns, structured buyer-seller meets, VIP buyer invitations, on-site lead generation support, and extensive branding visibility that maximize return on investment. This landmark event arrives at a pivotal moment when India's lighting and smart home market is witnessing robust growth. The Lighting World & Home Tech Expo 2027 will play a defining role in accelerating adoption of smart technologies, fostering indigenous manufacturing excellence, and positioning India as a global hub for innovative lighting and home solutions.

Industry stakeholders, manufacturers, technology providers, solution integrators, associations, and professionals are invited to participate actively and seize this extraordinary opportunity to showcase their capabilities and forge valuable long-term alliances. Join the future of intelligent living. Participate in the Lighting World & Home Tech Expo 2027 and be at the forefront of India's smart revolution. For exhibitor participation, sponsorship opportunities, delegate registration, and partnership details, please visit www.acem7.com or reach out to the organizing team directly. About ACEXM7 Events Private Limited ACEXM7 Events (Ace Exhibitions) is a leading and innovative organizer of specialized B2B trade exhibitions and high-impact conferences across India. With deep expertise in lighting, home technologies, electronics, automation, and allied industrial sectors, the company consistently delivers premium platforms that drive meaningful industry connections, promote innovation, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

Media Contact: Vikas Singh PR Manager ACEXM7 Events Private Limited Email: vikas.singh@acem7.com Website: www.acem7.com Contact: 011-49121069 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)