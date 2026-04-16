NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15: Taking forward the hydration partnership, Bisleri International in collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), adopting a refreshing, witty and candid tone to reveal their limited-edition bottles with the franchise. It features popular cricketers Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, and Tim David alongside acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat, unfolding as a behind-the-scenes moment rooted in a funny banter with a surprising twist in the end. The film opens like any other cricket commercial, with a full crew and Jaideep Ahlawat in the director's chair. But instead of the usual action-packed shoot, Jaideep takes a refreshingly simple approach, asking the players to just sit back, relax and hydrate. What follows is a witty moment that reveals the 'commercial' was just a simple water break. With its understated humour and BTS-style realism, this digital-first campaign shifts the lens, making Bisleri and the act of hydration the true stars of the story.

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, added, "We are delighted to partner with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the third consecutive season as we continue to champion hydration and create impact. We are sure the refreshing and witty limited-edition reveal film, in collaboration with Jaideep Ahlawat and Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, and Tim David from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, will be enjoyed by our consumers across the country." Commenting on the association, Mr. Rajesh Menon, CEO, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We're always looking for ways to connect with our fans beyond the boundary, and this film with Bisleri does exactly that. It captures the camaraderie, the calm within the storm, and the moments that happen when the cameras are not supposed to be rolling. We're proud to be part of this film that celebrates the game in such a refreshingly and entertaining way."

Commenting on the association, Mr. Jaideep Ahlawat said, "It was a privilege to collaborate with Bisleri and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on this project. I love how the film transforms something as basic as a water break into a compelling story. Its simplicity, combined with a natural flow of humour, is what really drew me to the campaign." Through a mix of on-ground visibility, digital storytelling, and franchise-led content, Bisleri continues to redefine how brands engage with sporting moments shifting from traditional associations to storytelling that is subtle, immersive, and culturally resonant. Link to the film: www.instagram.com/reel/DXJMShtt9-R/?igsh=aGZleHBqenlrcHZ0 About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)