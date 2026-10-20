PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Limelight Diamonds, India's leading LGD jewellery brand, has crossed the milestone of 100 stores across 45 cities in India this Dussehra, marking a significant chapter in its growth journey and reflecting on its ambition to make the brilliance of lab-grown diamonds more accessible to Indian consumers. The announcement coincides with Dussehra, a festival that symbolises positivity, progress and new beginnings. For Limelight, the occasion marks both the celebration of a significant achievement and the beginning of an ambitious new chapter. It reflects the brand's commitment to building a new jewellery category in India, bringing together design, innovation, transparency and a contemporary retail experience.

With stores spanning major metros as well as emerging Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, Limelight's journey reflects the changing preferences of India's modern jewellery buyers and increasing interest towards LGD jewellery for various occasions. Commenting on the achievement, Pooja Madhavan, Founder & Managing Director, said: "Crossing 100 stores across 45 cities is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at Limelight. This milestone is a reflection of the potential of the LGD sector in India and the opportunity to redefine how India experiences diamond jewellery. What excites me most is that our journey has just begun. Having established a strong foundation in India, we are now looking at opportunities beyond our borders. Our ambition is to build Limelight into a globally recognised jewellery brand and take India to the world."

The brand is already looking ahead to its next phase of growth, with an ambitious target of reaching 200 stores in 2027. This expansion reflects the brand's confidence in the growing acceptance of LGD jewellery in India and its commitment to transforming the category into accessible luxury and offering informed diamond choices to an ever-growing community of consumers. Speaking about the expansion, Karamjyot Chawla, Director - Retail Expansion said: "Crossing the 100-store milestone is a significant achievement in Limelight's retail expansion journey. Our focus is not merely on increasing the number of stores, but on establishing Limelight as a trusted diamond jewellery destination in every market we enter. With a growing nationwide footprint and a strong expansion pipeline, we are now preparing for the next phase of growth, including opportunities in international markets."

With continued retail expansion in India and international expansion on the horizon, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds is moving forward with a clear ambition: to be the largest LGD retailer that champions the 'Make in India' vision for LGDs and establishes the category as a mainstream part of the jewellery culture not just in India but globally. About Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Headquartered in Mumbai, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds is India's largest and most trusted lab grown diamond jewellery brand, specialising in pure CVD lab grown diamonds. Limelight has been a pioneer in building the lab grown diamond category in India, offering consumers exceptional brilliance, purity and contemporary design.

Over the past few years, the brand has witnessed rapid nationwide expansion and today boasts the widest retail footprint for lab grown diamond jewellery in India, with 100+ exclusive brand outlets across 45+ cities. Limelight's collections span solitaires, everyday fine jewellery and statement pieces, catering to modern Indian consumers. With a strong focus on retail excellence, design innovation and consumer education, Limelight continues to lead the growth of the lab grown diamond jewellery segment in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)