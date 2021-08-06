Lincoln American University collaborates with Singhania University to help Indian Medical Aspirants

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/SRV Media): With the ongoing reflection on the world's health infrastructure, experts worldwide have concluded upon the need to increase medically trained staff, especially for developing countries.

This is in line with the ambitions of lakhs of young students who want to pursue medical studies to be trained medical professionals.

Lincoln American University has always been sincerely working towards providing its students with the best exposure and learning opportunities in every possible way, since its establishment in 2017.

In a recent step towards building its presence and excellence in India, the Caribbean University first collaborated with Sharda University, Greater Noida, NCR, for the pre-med program and further expanded its reach by joining hands with Singhania University, Rajasthan. The university can be found to be listed at WDOMS, certified by ECFMG and registered by NAAC, Guyana.

The premedical program at Sharda University is a preparatory course for students who want to study medicine at the university. The exam helps in preparing students to study the course at Lincoln American University. The initial year's course is conducted in India, to give students a head-start on joining the university at Guyana.

Sharda University and Singhania University both are popular and well-reputed names in India, known for their quality education and world-class infrastructure. These universities provide an added advantage to the students who want to join Lincoln American University. Also, for the students who would be appearing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), which is required to be qualified to study medicine, the required coaching is provided to the students in these initial years.

Lincoln American University has several international tie-ups for faculty and student exchange with two of the most prestigious universities of Russia as well. Perm State Medical University and Orenburg State Medical University are the leading names for delivering high-quality medical education. Both these institutions carry a legacy of centuries in terms of heritage, culture and research and yet still hold prominent positions in the list of the best universities not only in Russia but also in the world.

The faculty and student exchange program provides exposure to all forms of advances in the field of medicine; helps in the overall personal and professional development of students and has proven to be efficient in faculty training as well. The cross-cultural exchange between the students helps them share their ideas and establish their presence within the global community of doctors.

Lincoln American University also collaborates with several reputed hospitals so that students get maximum benefits. Hospitals like Georgetown Public Hospital (Georgetown), Davis Memorial Hospital & Clinic (Guyana), Manmohan Memorial Teaching Hospital (Nepal) and Max Healthcare Institute (India) affiliate the students for their clinical rotation. The university keeps on looking for ways to expand its reach towards the students and constantly evolves to match the current requirements in the field of medicine.

Lincoln American University also has tie-ups with organisations such as American Clinical Experience (ACE). ACE offers the best clinical experience for international students in reputed universities of USA.

To address the worry of the students studying in Lincoln American University towards qualifying for the medical screening exam like USMLE, the university has collaborated with Kaplan Medical. The Kaplan's Special USMLE Preparation Program exclusively for Lincoln American University studentshas over 220 hours of concise and engaging video lectures, 2,600 warm-ups and post video test questions, a question bank with over 2,100 USMLE-style questions, structured content and a guided study plan along with several other benefits.

Therefore it is no wonder that within such a short period, (https://www.laumed.org/) Lincoln American University has made a significant international presence of its own. It is one of the leading preferences for students studying (https://www.laumed.org/apply-online.php) medical education in South America from across the globe.

To know more, visit: (https://www.laumed.org/) Lincoln American University

