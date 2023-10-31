close
Sensex (-0.37%)
63874.93 -237.72
Nifty (-0.32%)
19079.60 -61.30
Nifty Midcap (0.37%)
38876.95 + 141.75
Nifty Smallcap (-0.09%)
5817.95 -5.50
Nifty Bank (-0.45%)
42845.95 -193.20
Heatmap

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSardar Patel QuotesKarwa Chauth 2023 Mehndi DesignsGold-Silver Price TodayShivraj Chouhan File NominationOnePlus Open reviewPAK vs BAN LIVE SCOREBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menuInzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last daySiddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K SinghOnion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon