'LIP(c) Ladies in Power' platform launched by Lady Charlotte to uplift women through empowerment & positive mindset

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI/ATK): In an attempt to empower and uplift women across, LIP(c) Ladies In Power has been launched to establish a community cum business consultation platform where women can feel a sense of community with other female professionals and entrepreneurs, learn better accountability and feel motivated about their future endeavours.

The platform works with a group of successful leaders who have made their mark in their industry. One can access this group of lady leaders from all around the world. These leaders offer you motivational, entrepreneurial and life skills content that you can access from wherever you are. Yes, you too can build an empire from the comfort of your home.

Founder of LIP(c) Ladies In Power, Lady Charlotte is a visionary young entrepreneur who has launched the platform in order to provide a chance to express themselves and experience equal opportunities in the society. A happily married mother of 5, the tips and guidelines offered at LIP(c) Ladies In Power are closely related to the instructions Lady Charlotte applied in her own life to reach the pinnacle of success. Through LIP(c) Ladies in Power she wants to enable other ladies like herself to succeed in their life's efforts.

Speaking about her venture, founder (https://fameimpact.com/lady-charlotte-armstrong/) Lady Charlotte says, "As the pandemic insisted people to stay confined to their homes, people all across started sharing their feelings and emotions and open talking and motivation was more accepted among people. As a result, we decided to launch this platform to help women overcome their challenges faced throughout the pandemic. Being able to talk to people has always come natural to me. I am able to listen with genuine empathy and understanding from what I am being told. My children have taught me patience, which is something I didn't always have".

"Helping other women find their power and seeing so many grow and blossom. Travelling the world and meeting so many ladies is so rewarding to me. Raising awareness for Abuse & Trauma unlocking the pattern and changing the stereotypes. I hope my own journey is one that can give hope and inspiration to ladies that need some light hope. If I can turn my life around and juggle so much, so can so many, she further added, expressing her gratitude towards women across the globe.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)