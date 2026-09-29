PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 28: Liquide Solutions, India's leading AI-led equity research and trading platform, concluded the fifth edition of Traders Conclave on September 18 at the MLR Convention Centre in Whitefield, Bengaluru, bringing together more than 1,500 paid attendees, alongside market experts, financial platforms, technology companies and investors. The turnout reflects a broader shift underway in India's stock trading ecosystem: retail traders and stock investors are increasingly looking beyond access to markets toward better research, intelligence and technology to support their investment decisions. For Liquide, which is building an AI-powered investing and trading platform for Indian retail users, Traders Conclave has evolved into a physical extension of the community it serves digitally-bringing investors, traders, market leaders and technology platforms together around the future of investing.

AI Moves to the Centre of the Trading Experience AI emerged as a defining theme at Traders Conclave 5.0, reshaping how investors research markets, analyse portfolios and process information at speed. Liquide is at the forefront of this shift with LiMo, its AI-powered research assistant bringing institutional-grade market intelligence within reach of individual investors. Led by Liquide's Founder & CEO Anuj Bajpai, the conclave featured a marquee leadership panel with Dale Vaz, Founder & CEO of SAHI; Nikhil Behl, Co-Founder & CEO of INDmoney Broking; and Devam Sardana, Business Head at Lemonn. The leaders discussed the future of Indian wealthtech and how AI is transforming research, execution and access to global markets, while enabling more informed investor decisions.

"Technology can make traders faster, and AI can make them smarter, but communities make the journey better. That is the idea behind Traders Conclave. Markets will always change, and when they do, having a strategy matters more than having a prediction. At Liquide, our role is to support investors through research, technology and education, so that more people can participate in the markets with greater clarity and awareness," said Anuj Bajpai, Founder & CEO of Liquide. From Predictions to Disciplined Decision-Making Across sessions on trading strategies, derivatives, market volatility, asset allocation, risk management, investor behaviour and emerging asset classes, one idea repeatedly surfaced: better investing is less about predicting every market move and more about building disciplined decision-making systems.

Speakers discussed how AI, data and analytical tools can help investors process information faster, understand risk more clearly and apply greater structure to investment decisions-while keeping human judgement at the centre. This shift from information access to decision intelligence is also shaping Liquide's product direction as it builds technology spanning research, portfolio analytics, investment insights and investor education. A Growing Ecosystem Around the Indian Traders Traders Conclave 5.0 also brought together companies from across India's fast-evolving investing ecosystem, including SAHI, FYERS and Motilal Oswal, alongside platforms such as Delta Exchange, Mudrex and Coinbase. Product showcases and partner interactions allowed attendees to experience trading platforms, analytical tools and new technologies directly, connecting conversations on stage with practical applications across investing and trading.

The diversity of participating companies reflected how rapidly the boundaries of wealthtech are expanding-from traditional equities and derivatives to AI-led research, global markets, alternative assets and new investing infrastructure. 1,500+ Paid Attendees: Community as a Distribution Advantage Unlike passive digital audiences, Traders Conclave is built around high-intent participation. More than 1,500 people bought paid passes to attend the Bengaluru edition, spending a full day learning, exchanging strategies and interacting with market practitioners and technology platforms. For Liquide, the community represents more than an annual event. It forms part of a broader ecosystem connecting its technology, research, education and investor engagement. About Liquide Liquide Solutions is a SEBI-registered Research Analyst (Registration No. INH000009816) building an AI-powered stock research and trading platform for Indian investors. With 6 million+ downloads and $6 Million in assets under advisory, Liquide is building an AI-native wealth platform for India's growing retail and mass-affluent retail trader base.

At the centre of the platform is LiMo, Liquide's AI-powered investment research assistant, which works alongside portfolio analytics, expert-led research, curated investment strategies and investor education to help users understand markets and make more informed investment decisions. Liquide is building toward a future where sophisticated investment intelligence - historically available primarily to professional and institutional investors - becomes accessible to millions of individual investors through AI. For more information, visit www.liquide.life or contact support@liquide.life. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)