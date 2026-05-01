NewsVoir

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 1: Livasa Hospitals has announced the appointment of Mr. Kamal Kant Gambhir as its Chief Financial Officer, further strengthening the leadership team as the hospital network continues its growth and expansion across North India.

Mr. Gambhir brings with him over 35 years of rich experience in strategic finance, governance, business transformation, and leadership across healthcare, manufacturing, telecom, and multinational organizations. He has held key leadership roles with reputed organizations including SCL Lifesciences Limited as Chief Financial Officer and Gates, a US based multinational organisation, where he served as Senior Finance Director.

Known for building robust financial systems, driving operational efficiency, and enabling sustainable business growth, Mr. Gambhir's appointment comes at a significant time as Livasa Hospitals accelerates its expansion plans and strengthens its commitment to quality, affordable and patient-centric healthcare.