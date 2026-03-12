NewsVoir Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], March 12: Livasa Hospitals announces its expansion into Ludhiana with the development of a 368-bed multi-speciality tertiary care hospital, marking a significant step in strengthening its healthcare network across Punjab. The new facility will support Livasa's long-term vision of expanding its healthcare footprint to nearly 2,000 beds and improving access to advanced medical care for patients across the region. The Ludhiana hospital is expected to be operational over the next 15-18 months. Livasa Hospitals has undergone a significant phase of transformation in the recent years, strengthening clinical capabilities, investing in advanced medical infrastructure and equipment, and building a robust institutional healthcare platform across Punjab. The Ludhiana expansion marks another important milestone in the network's growth journey.

The hospital is being developed in partnership with Primewalk Infra Private Limited, a project company associated with OneCrest Infra, on a 9,900+ square yard freehold land parcel with a built-up area of over 3.75 lakh square feet and will be strategically located at Sherpur Chowk along the National Highway, ensuring easy accessibility for patients from Ludhiana and neighbouring districts. With an overall capital investment of INR 360 crores including the landowner contribution, the Livasa group demonstrates a significant private Healthcare Investment in the region. Ludhiana, the largest and one of the most economically vibrant cities in Punjab, currently faces a shortage of private healthcare infrastructure, with relatively low private hospital bed availability per 1,000 people compared to other major cities in the state. As a result, many patients are compelled to travel to other cities for specialised treatment. Livasa Hospitals aims to address this gap by bringing high-quality, technology-driven tertiary care services closer to residents of Ludhiana and surrounding regions.

Founded in 2008, Livasa Hospitals currently operates a strong regional healthcare network in Mohali, Amritsar, Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar), Hoshiarpur, and Khanna, offering advanced tertiary and quaternary care across 38+ medical specialties. The network presently has 800+ beds, over 250 senior consultants, 280 ICU beds, 20 modular operation theatres, and 6 advanced cath labs, serving patients across Punjab and neighbouring states. IndiaRF, a leading private equity firm, acquired a controlling stake in the group in September 2023. With this expansion, Livasa Hospitals will further strengthen its ability to serve Punjab more effectively while continuing to advance its vision of 'Swasth Punjab.' Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Anurag Yadav, CEO, Livasa Hospitals, said: "Ludhiana represents a key milestone in Livasa's growth journey. As one of the most important cities in Punjab, it deserves access to advanced, high-quality healthcare close to home. With our upcoming hospital, we aim to bring our clinical expertise, modern infrastructure, and patient-centric approach to the people of Ludhiana and neighbouring districts. This expansion also strengthens our growing network across Punjab and reflects our commitment to building a trusted healthcare ecosystem for the region."

Commenting on the expansion, Shantanu Nalavadi, Managing Director of IndiaRF, said, "Livasa has undergone tremendous transformation since our investment two years ago. IndiaRF has since professionalized the management, re-branded the group, and has invested in modernizing the existing facilities and acquiring the advance equipment. As we strengthen our new identity, it is now the right time to execute our expansion strategy by entering the largest city of Punjab - Ludhiana. We remain committed to expand the Livasa's network through similar opportunities in the region and are actively looking to make more investments in in this platform." About Livasa Hospitals Livasa Hospitals, operating under Careivy Hospitals Private Limited, is a leading corporate healthcare network in Punjab with NABH-accredited hospitals in Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, and Khanna. The network offers advanced multi-super speciality care across Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Urology, Oncology, Nephrology, Gastroenterology, 24x7 critical and emergency care and Organ Transplant, currently operating 850+ beds and treating over 3,60,000 patients annually. Livasa continues to expand its footprint with a vision of building a 2,000-bed healthcare network across Punjab and North India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)