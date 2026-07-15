PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 15: Livpure, one of India's leading home wellness brands, today announced the launch of Allura Premia Ultra, its latest water purifier powered by proprietary ClearDrop Technology. Designed to address modern contaminants such as Pesticides, Forever Chemicals (PFAS), Microplastics and Uranium, along with everyday water impurities, Allura Premia Ultra marks a significant advancement in home water purification. With a 2.5-year maintenance-free proposition, the new water purifier is designed to offer consumers long-lasting performance and greater convenience. Allura Premia Ultra combines ClearDrop Technology with a 2.5-year maintenance-free proposition to deliver advanced protection against modern contaminants. As awareness around water quality continues to grow, consumers are beginning to look beyond traditional water concerns such as sediment, dissolved solids, chlorine, bacteria and viruses. Increasingly, attention is shifting toward modern contaminants including Pesticides, Forever Chemicals (PFAS), Microplastics and heavy metals such as Uranium that are often invisible to the naked eye but can pose long-term health concerns. With Allura Premia Ultra, Livpure is strengthening its commitment to delivering cleaner, safer and toxin-free drinking water for Indian households through advanced purification technology designed for today's modern-day contaminants.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Kaul, MD & CEO, Livpure, said, "Water today carries far more than what meets the eye. Beyond visible impurities, drinking water can contain dissolved solids, heavy metals, pesticides and emerging contaminants such as Forever Chemicals (PFAS) and microplastics. As awareness of these emerging contaminants grows, the need for advanced, science-backed purification has never been more critical. With Allura Premia Ultra and ClearDrop Technology, we are helping redefine water purification beyond basic filtration, with technology designed to deliver cleaner, toxin-free drinking water that families can trust." ClearDrop Technology serves as the core innovation powering Allura Premia Ultra. Testing conducted by a NABL Accredited Laboratory demonstrated that the technology filters up to 98% of microplastics, reduces uranium by over 97%, and brings levels of Pesticides and Forever Chemicals (PFAS) down to near-zero levels, supporting safer & 100% pure drinking water for consumers.

The launch of Allura Premia Ultra further reinforces Livpure's commitment to innovation and its mission to democratize access to pure and safe drinking water across India. Building on the success of introducing India's largest range of maintenance-free water purifiers, Livpure continues to make advanced purification technologies more accessible to Indian households. By combining ClearDrop Technology with a 2.5-year maintenance-free proposition, Allura Premia Ultra is designed to address emerging water quality concerns while delivering cleaner, safer drinking water and greater peace of mind for consumers. About Livpure Livpure is one of India's most trusted and customer centric brands. For over 10 years, Livpure has been delivering health, comfort and innovation to more than 1 million satisfied customers across India. Livpure offers a wide range of wellness-focused products, including water purifiers, subscription-based water purifiers, home appliances, mattresses, sleep accessories, and smart home solutions.

Manufactured and assembled under high hygiene and quality standards in its state-of-the-art R & D facility, each Livpure offering is engineered to minimize environmental impact while ensuring reliability, performance, and design excellence. Supported by a pan-India distribution network and 1000+ certified engineers, Livpure ensures seamless service to households nationwide. As part of the SAR Group, established in 1988, Livpure operates with a long-term commitment to purity, wellness, social equity and sustainable innovation. Driven by technocrats and visionaries, the mission is to make "crafted for your wellbeing" a promise in every Indian household. For the latest news and developments, please visit https://livpure.com/.

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