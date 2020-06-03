Lockdown opens the door to a whole new virtual world with "The Wedding Museum"

The virtual world has played a major role in not only connecting people and places but has also helped them explore new forms of entertainment, communication, work rituals and has enabled them to learn more.

One such novel virtual platform is The Wedding Museum, where one will find content around culture, heritage, and legacy associated with weddings around the world.

Conceptualized by Surat's trusted event curating company, Procreate Brands & Events, the website/page went live on May 18th worldwide in honor and light of International Museum Day. Now all the enthusiastic can see their favourite content on this page.

There have been many stories, rituals, and cross-cultural connections related to weddings in world history. The journey of how the objects & ideologies around the weddings have evolved over the years is something that the team at The Wedding Museum has always been inquisitive about.

The team has intended to curate the content around all the aspects mentioned earlier and present with deep-rooted, lesser-known as well as fun facts related to weddings and its ancillary elements.

An overwhelming response of 27000 plus views within two days of the launch of this platform on Instagram is a clear indicator of the fact that knowledge seekers and connoisseurs have avidly received this unique concept.

'The Wedding Museum' covers an entire spectrum related to weddings that have set world records, iconic weddings with mythological significance, antique wedding attires and pieces of jewellery, royal weddings, the ancient rituals, the journey around the wedding history and much more.

The Wedding Museum intends to bring even more stories and content to audiences across the globe in coming future.

"When you enter The Wedding Museum, allow your thoughts to take a stall, traverse the times and indulge in the art that brings your imagination alive while your subconscious makes a mental note providing you with the information that inspires your work and life approach," appealed the team to everyone.

