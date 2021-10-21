Lodha Luxury pays tribute to healthcare & wellness leaders through felicitation by Governor of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan

You would like to read
- IDFC FIRST Bank and Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health launch the Centre for Trauma Studies and Innovation
- Mind Matters: Future Generali's sneak peek into the mental wellness of India's top sports stars
- Corporate Wellness aggregator GALF rolls out financial wellness modules for Companies
- British Safety Council offers Free E-learning courses to manage mental health when Working from Home
- A student's mental health is everyone's problem - Why? Learn it from Mount Litera School International
New Delhi, [India], October 21 (ANI/ Mediawire): Mental health is of utmost importance in our well-being and with so much uncertainty and chaos in the ever-changing world, now more than ever, wellness is of paramount importance. Simultaneously, the pandemic has forced us to see our homes and built environments in a radically new light - as the protectors of our health and the enablers of our wellbeing.
Lodha Luxury, an advocate for wellness, is known for developments that provide a one-of-a-kind, unique and holistic living experience that stretches beyond the residence.
On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, celebrated on 10th October, Lodha Luxury paid a tribute to eminent healthcare & wellness leaders and their families through a felicitation by His Excellency Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra at the Raj Bhavan for their selfless work and contribution towards the physical & mental well-being of the citizens of Mumbai. The event witnessed notable personas like Dr Zirak Marker, Dr Pratik Samdani, Dr Zarir Udwadia, Dr Shashank Joshi, Dr Chetan Bhatt, Dr Abdul Ansari, Dr Gautam Bhansali, Dr Pankaj Parekh, Dr Anjali Chhabria, Dr Milind Kirtane, Luke Coutinho, along with their families, amongst others.
Vinti Lodha, Advisor at Lodha Luxury says, "We all understand the importance of mental health and through this engaging and heartfelt gesture, we are hoping to encourage people to take better care of their overall health and well-being."
In continuation of the brand's recent campaign 'What Are You Waiting For' - Lodha Luxury also launched an exclusive anthem sung by Ayraah Lodha to spark conversations and drive more awareness about focussing on integrated wellness - including preventive healthcare, mental health, physical health, exercise and nutrition - which is critical in ensuring an enhanced quality of life and in turn, happiness.
Watch the anthem on the following link: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JJIKWnX-io)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor