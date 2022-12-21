Logistics service leader ProConnect bags award for overall excellence in logistics & supply chain

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI/PNN): ProConnect Supply Chain Solutions Limited, a pioneer in the logistics and transport industry, bagged the award for overall excellence in logistics and supply chain this year at the 9th edition of SCALE Awards 2022, organised by CII Institute of Logistics at Mumbai this month.

The Awards is conducted to analyse the competitiveness amongst manufacturers and logistics service providers. The event encourages, acknowledges and recognises organizations in the supply chain and logistics space that follow the best practices with innovation-driven approach.

ProConnect's Supply Chain Solutions was one of the nominees amongst other leading players in the 3PL warehousing industry.

A pioneer and one of the firsts to have embraced automated distribution centres (ADC) and hi-tech in warehousing solutions, ProConnect operated from Chennai and Kolkata. With their cutting-edge technology, they emphasize on value addition in delivering better to their clients. The ADCs have data analytics and security control towers to monitor workflow and make the process seamless. For managing customer inventory in warehouses, artificial intelligence is deployed in monitoring towers to ensure less leakage and damage. All of their tech-enabled ADCs operate on partial robotics, making them ideal for time-sensitive deliveries and providing top-notch services in operations.

Speaking on the achievement, Malay Shankar, CEO, ProConnect Supply Chain Solutions Limited says, "We are elated to have been recognised for our efforts and awarded for our work. We are on the path of shaping the company into a tech leader in the logistics space, automating systems with exponential technology in real-time. We focus on elevating customer experience by ensuring we provide better service every time in our business".

From here on, the company not only plans to continue providing the best quality services to its clients but is also planning to increase its reach so that more businesses and brands can opt for its services. "Currently, ProConnect has over 168 warehouses across 8 million square feet. We are on the path of scaling up and expanding our teams to achieve 2X growth in the next 3 years," he added.

ProConnect Supply Chain Solutions Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S $ 8.4 Billion Redington Group, is one of the most preferred supply chain solution providers, professionally managed and a board-governed company. With over two decades of experience in managing end to end Supply chain, warehouse management and transportation, the company offers the expertise, flexibility, collaboration and technology that customers look for.

The organisation is renowned in the industry for its early adoption of technology and automated warehousing solutions for swift delivery of services. An ISO 9001:2015 certified company by TUV NORD, ProConnect has established a pan-India presence with over 168 warehouses spanning 7 million sqft. area across the country. They hold high their committed workforce of 500+ employees on rolls and 4000+ off rolls. For more information, please visit: (https://proconnect.co.in)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)