Lokesh Sharma wins New Age Show Director at Fashion Awards

New Delhi (India), September 30 (ANI/PNN): Season Two of the India Fashion Awards, an initiative by Talent Factory took place on 25th September 2021.

The platform recognizes the unsung heroes of the fashion industry to celebrate their contribution.

This year, Lokesh Sharma won the New Age Show Director of the Year Award.

Lokesh Sharma is a Fashion choreographer, Show Director, Grooming Expert & He has been directing and choreographing shows like India Fashion Week London, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Doha, India Fashion Week Dubai, India Intimate Fashion Week, Asian Designer Week India, and many more. Along with choreographing Indian National Pageants, he has also done solo shows with India, Qatar, Dubai, Pakistan, and London-based designers.

The winners of some awards were Muzamil Ibrahim, Shobhita Dhulipala, Sunil Grover, Vaishali S, Suneet Varma, Rohit Bal and Manish Malhotra, Malini Agarwal, Siddharth Tytler, Nitibha Kaul, Sahil Kochhar, Gautam Kalra, Gaurang Shah, Shantanu Nikhil, Gaurav Gupta, Tarun Tahillani, Anamika Khanna and Tarun Khilwal.

"I am happy to receive the New Age Show Director of the Year Award at the second season of the India Fashion Awards. It was a glamorous night filled with promising artists from the fashion industry and it was an honor to receive an award in front of them." said Lokesh Sharma after winning the award.

