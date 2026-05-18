VMPL New Delhi/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: London School of Business & Finance (LSBF), a UK-founded institution with over 20 years in Higher and Professional Education and part of the Global University Systems (GUS) Group, has officially launched LSBF in India. This marks LSBF's largest market entry to date, a significant milestone in accelerating global expansion. From its origins in the UK, LSBF has grown steadily - establishing its first international campus in Singapore in 2011, followed by a campus in Kuala Lumpur in 2024, a market entry into Shanghai in 2025 and now in India. With Indonesia anticipated as the next destination in the coming financial year, LSBF's international network serves more than 40,000 students worldwide.

Over the same period, LSBF's university partner portfolio has grown from two to seven strategic partners. Its programme portfolio has deepened in parallel spanning business, professional finance, technology, data science, artificial intelligence, biomedicine, psychology, and health services bringing internationally accredited education accessible to a wider and diverse student base than ever before. Two Distinct Verticals for the Indian Market LSBF, in India, will operate through two distinct verticals. The Study Abroad vertical provides students with counselling services and admission support to LSBF's established campuses in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, offering access to internationally recognised qualifications in a global learning environment. The EdTech vertical delivers a growing portfolio of industry-aligned professional certificate programmes available in flexible blended formats. It includes the Professional Certificate in Data Science & AI, Professional Certificate in Cyber Security and Certificate in Digital Technologies (AI, Cloud & CS).

Why India, why now? India presents one of the most compelling opportunities in global education today. With over 600 million people under the age of 25, one of the world's largest pools of STEM graduates, and a rapidly expanding professional workforce with an accelerating appetite for globally credentialled upskilling, LSBF India is positioned to meet a clear and growing demand. Mr. Rathakrishnan Govind, CEO, LSBF Global said, "India has always been central to our global vision. Our vision is simple but profound: to make world-class education truly borderless. From Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, and from Shanghai to India, LSBF is building a global learning institution that meets ambitious professionals wherever they are. We are doing this through programmes, partnerships, and pathways that open doors worldwide. Indian students and professionals are among the most driven, ambitious, and globally minded in the world. With LSBF India, we are not simply bringing education to this market; we are bringing opportunity, credibility, and a proven global network that now spans seven world-class partnerships across four continents."

Student Support at Every Step LSBF India will offer dedicated admissions counselling, study abroad advisory services, scholarship access, and career support - ensuring that every student's journey is supported from application through to employment. ABOUT LSBF LSBF: The London School of Business & Finance Group is part of the Global University Systems (GUS), serving over 40,000 students globally. LSBF has campuses in London, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur and has recently started operations in India and Shanghai. The institution has grown from two to seven strategic UK University partnerships and offers diverse range of programmes across professional finance, management, technology, data science, AI, psychology, logistics, law and health services.

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