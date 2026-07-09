PNN

Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], July 9: LongStraw Carbon is demonstrating how climate action can generate meaningful rural livelihoods in Odisha's Kalahandi district by transforming agricultural waste into biochar. This carbon removal solution also strengthens local economies and improves soil health.

Kalahandi, located in the Eastern Ghats, is home to tribal communities including the Kondh, Gond, Bhunjia, and Paraja. Despite its rich biodiversity and proximity to Karlapat Wildlife Sanctuary, the region has historically faced recurring droughts, erratic monsoons, and seasonal migration driven by limited employment opportunities.

To address these challenges, LongStraw Carbon has established a biochar-based carbon removal initiative that procures rice husk and other agricultural residues from local rice mills and supply chains. Instead of being burned or discarded, the biomass is converted into biochar, enabling long-term carbon sequestration while creating value from agricultural waste.