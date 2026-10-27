VMPL New Delhi [India], October 26: Lord's Mark Industries Limited has achieved a significant milestone in healthcare manufacturing by becoming the first company in Asia to register with the US FDA for over 200 surgical, medical-care, and hygiene products. The company intends to start exporting products to the United States in December 2026, which represents a significant milestone in its plan to expand its operations globally. Lord's Mark Industries is preparing to explore opportunities across South America, with its Silvassa manufacturing capacity expansion already completed ahead of schedule, subject to country-specific regulatory requirements. Silvassa's manufacturing expansion was finished earlier than planned, and the company is now positioning itself to increase its presence in the United States and South America.

The development comes as the company finishes expanding its manufacturing capacity at Silvassa ahead of schedule, boosting its ability to meet international market demands. Lord's Mark Industries is seeking to establish a scalable export business from India by offering a diverse range of products, including orthopaedic supports, rehabilitation aids, mobility solutions, hygiene products, and medical-care essentials. The product range includes Lords Activeguard cervical-thoracic braces, soft cervical collars, cervical and lumbar supports, abdominal belts, rib belts, chest binders, clavicle braces, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and forearm splints, finger splints, thumb spica splints, elbow supports, tennis elbow braces, knee caps, knee immobilizers, hinged knee braces, patellar supports, ankle braces, ankle binders, foot-drop splints, and bunion correctors. The product range includes compression stockings, varicose-vein stockings, hernia belts, scrotal supports, pregnancy supports, pelvic binders, cervical traction kits, traction belts, walking sticks, walkers, wheelchairs, orthopaedic cushions, heel cups, silicone insoles, and posture correctors.

The hygiene and medical care products include Lord's Joywipes disinfectant and cleansing wipes, Lords Magic Elastic Adhesive Bandages, IV Cannula Fixator Elastic Adhesive Bandages, Lords Wonder Cotton Crepe Bandages, Lords Confidence adult diapers, and Safelite sanitary napkins. Medical tourniquets and disposable hot and cold gel packs are also part of the portfolio. These products collectively offer a broad range of support in areas such as orthopaedic care, rehabilitation, mobility assistance, personal hygiene, and essential medical supplies. The expansion allows the company to tap into a significant global healthcare market. Mordor Intelligence, reports that the United States market for general surgical devices is expected to increase from US 9.67 billion by 2031, with an average annual growth rate of 6.35%. The South American general surgical devices market is expected to grow from US 2.19 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.20%. These broader market estimates indicate a potential opportunity, though the specific market that the company can target will vary based on the product categories it offers and the relevant regulatory standards that apply.

Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO of Lord's Mark Industries Limited, commented on the certification, stating that it demonstrates the strength of our regulatory compliance team, product quality, and vision to make India great. The US FDA has listed over 200 surgical, medical-care and hygiene products, signifying a significant expansion of our global presence. The early completion of our Silvassa manufacturing capacity expansion enhances our ability to meet the needs of international markets. Our objective is to establish India as a hub for healthcare manufacturing on a global scale and showcase the potential of Indian industry through high-quality products and strict regulatory adherence.

The company intends to use its increased manufacturing abilities to form partnerships with international distributors, healthcare suppliers, and institutional buyers. The United States will be the primary focus for exports, but South America presents a potential opportunity for future growth. Entry into individual markets will require compliance with the relevant product-specific registration, import, and distribution regulations. Lord's Mark Industries is seeking to enhance its standing as an Indian healthcare manufacturer with expanding global aspirations, while also capitalizing on the increasing opportunity for Indian-made medical products in international markets. For more details visit :- https://lordsmark.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)