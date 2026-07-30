VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: Lord's Mark Industries Limited will issue 10,28,483 equity shares at ₹158 a share as per the Share-Cum-Warrant subscription agreement signed with Bennett, Coleman and Co.

The valuation was significant as it represents the price at which a media institutions sought to convert its share entitlement into equity in Lord's Mark Industries, said the company.

For investors, this serves as an important indicator of confidence in the company's long-term strategy, business fundamentals and future growth potential, it added.

Lord's Mark Industries Limited has established a diversified presence across healthcare, diagnostics, MedTech, dialysis, renewable energy and advanced medical technologies. The company has continued to expand its footprint through investments, product innovation and execution across these sectors.