Love at First Bite: The Standard, Hua Hin is serving fairytale romance with Valentine's Day stay package and in-bed dining on the Beach

Hua Hin [Thailand], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nestled in a lush garden dreamscape with native flora and greenery, The Standard, Hua Hin is making the most of its picturesque beachside setting this Valentine's Day. The only hotel in Thailand to make Conde Nast Traveler's 2022 Hot List, the colorful retreat is offering exclusive stay and dining offers rich with romance and tropical vibes, including a five-course Valentine's Day dinner served in bed on the beachside lawn.

The Valentine's Day Stay Package at The Standard, Hua Hin can be booked from 12 January to 13 February 2023 for stays between 13-15 February 2023 with rates starting from THB 11,299 net based on double occupancy. In addition to sunny accommodations with daily buffet breakfast, the package includes beachside dinner in bed while watching a romantic movie together with a bottle of bubbly on 14 February, and a couple's DIY Mud Lounge experience.

Lovebirds can also opt to book the Valentine's Day Dinner-In-Bed experience separately for THB 4,250 net per couple (Early Bird offer) or THB 5,000 net per couple when booking their dinner after 3 February. The price includes a five-course set menu with a bottle of bubbly.

In addition to soaking up the resort's famously vibrant pool scene, couples staying at The Standard, Hua Hin will find numerous drinking and dining options to suit every taste and innovative spa treatments for a full system reboot, including apres-sun therapies and a purifying and mood-enhancing DIY scrub and mud experience.

To learn more about The Standard, Hua Hin or to book Valentine's Day offers, call +66 32 535999 or visit (https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/valentine-package).

Hua Hin has been a beloved beach getaway for over a hundred years, dating back to the construction of the railroad connecting the bustling metropolis of Bangkok with this dreamy seaside town. By the mid-1920s, it became the chosen holiday retreat for Thai nobility drawn to the undiscovered pristine coastline. Over time, this sleepy fishing village transformed into a popular coastal destination while maintaining its old-world charm and natural beauty. This beach town has been even further awakened with the arrival of the, The Standard, Hua Hin. The property was awarded as one of the best hotels in the world in Conde Nast Traveler's 2022 Hot List, as the only hotel listed in Thailand, and was voted the #1 resort in Southeast Asia. The Standard, Hua Hin was also voted the #7 best resort in Asia and the #35 resort in the world in The Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2022. This seaside retreat is nestled in a lush garden dreamscape with native flora and greenery, just steps from the Gulf of Thailand. The colorful collection of 199 rooms, suites and villas is complemented by an innovative spa program seamlessly paired with a lively and vibrant pool scene, and a variety of drinking and dining options to suit every taste. There's the Lido restaurant and bar for all-day indoor or al fresco dining, elixirs and fresh pressed juices at The Juice Cafe, and the impeccably restored Heritage House, Praca, for authentic Thai food and craft cocktails in an unparalleled setting.

Standard International is the parent company of The Standard hotels. Created in 1999, The Standard hotels are known for their pioneering design, taste-making clientele, and unrelenting un-standard-ness. Launched originally in Hollywood, The Standard has now opened properties in marquee locations across the globe including in New York, Miami, London, the Maldives, Hua Hin, Ibiza and Bangkok. Standard hotels in Lisbon, Brussels, Dublin, Dubai, Mexico and Austin are under development. The goal of every Standard project-be it a city hotel, a seaside resort, or a rooftop bar-is to defy convention, up the aesthetic stakes, and deliver an experience that only The Standard can. The Standard's unconventional and playful sensibility combined with careful consideration of design and service details, have established its reputation as a pioneer in hospitality, travel, dining, and nightlife. Standard International also owns a majority stake in the Bunkhouse Group and The Peri hotels. (https://www.standardhotels.com) (https://www.instagram.com/thestandard).

