NewsVoir Thimphu [Bhutan], March 30: The Embassy of India in Bhutan successfully organised a Special Screening of internationally acclaimed and award-winning film Love in Vietnam in Thimphu on 28 March 2026. The event marked yet another milestone in the film's remarkable global journey, as it continues to captivate audiences across continents with its compelling narrative and cinematic brilliance. The screening witnessed the gracious presence of the Royal family of Bhutan including The Queen Mother of Bhutan Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Tseyring Pem Wangchuck, Her Royal Highness Ashi Chimi Yangzom Wangchuck and Her Royal Highness Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck. Also in attendance were H.E. Ambassador of India to Bhutan Mr. Sandeep Arya, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bhutan Mr. Gaurav Ray, Head of UNICEF in Bhutan Ms. Rushnan Murtaza, along with other distinguished dignitaries, senior government officials and members of the diplomatic corps in Bhutan. The event drew an audience of over 200 invited guests, reflecting the strong cultural affinity and growing appreciation for Indian cinema in Bhutan.

Love in Vietnam has garnered widespread international recognition for its evocative storytelling, rich visual aesthetics and its ability to transcend cultural boundaries. Its screening in Thimphu was met with an overwhelmingly positive response with audiences deeply moved by its emotional depth, cross-cultural narrative and universal themes of love, resilience and human connection. In an era where cinema is often driven by spectacle, Love in Vietnam stands out as a poignant reminder of the medium's ability to heal, unite and build bridges across cultures and geographies. Produced by Captain Rahul Bali and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film is inspired by the celebrated novel Madonna in a Fur Coat. Shot across the breathtaking landscapes of Vietnam, it features a compelling cast including Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur and Vietnamese superstar Kha Ngan, alongside legendary Indian actors Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal and Gulshan Grover.

H.E. Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Mr. Sandeep Arya, highlighted the important role of cinema as a bridge between cultures and peoples. The screening served not only as a celebration of cinematic excellence but also as a reaffirmation of the enduring people-level ties between India and Bhutan. As Love in Vietnam continues to enthral audiences worldwide, its successful showcase in Bhutan stands as a testament to the film's universal appeal and its ability to resonate with diverse audiences. Bhutan's Queen Mother Her Majesty Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck appreciated the film and remarked, "Films like Love in Vietnam beautifully capture the essence of human connection. Also, it is a visual treat as it showcases the beauty of Vietnam in a spectacular manner. It is heartening to see such artistic endeavours bringing people together and strengthening the bonds of friendship between nations."

The film has been garnering international acclaim, most notably winning two prestigious awards at the Seoul Global Movie Awards 2025 in South Korea - Best Film of Asia and Best Director of Asia - making it the first Indian film to achieve this distinction. Additionally, lead actress Avneet Kaur won the Most Promising Performer (Female) award at the Iconic Gold Awards 2026 held in Mumbai, in recognition of her outstanding performance in the film. The successful screening in Thimphu highlights cinema as an effective and meaningful medium for further enhancing the already strong and unique ties between India and Bhutan. Producer of the film, Captain Rahul Bali, said, "Cinema is a powerful bridge between cultures and communities. We are deeply honoured that Love in Vietnam was showcased in Bhutan in the presence of such esteemed dignitaries. We made this film with the belief that stories can unite hearts across nations, and today's response reaffirms that vision."

Love in Vietnam is the first ever India Vietnam collaboration film supported by the Embassies of India and Vietnam, the Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA), Vietnam Airlines, Vietravel, Furama Resorts Danang, Sun Group, Dragon Distilleries and a range of cultural collaborators from both India and Vietnam. Written and directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film is presented by Zee Studios, distributed by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Innovations India, RKFS, Blue Lotus Pictures, And Productions, Mango Tree Entertainment, Zebaish Entertainment, Tariq Khan Productions, Samten Hills (Dalat) and 1-All Stars in association with Global Impex. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)