JUST IN
You are here: Home » Partner Content » Press Releases ANI » News

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises QBE in relation to Paytm's acquisition of Raheja QBE General Insurance
Business Standard

SPONSORED CONTENT

What's this ?

Sponsored Content is a "Paid For" Press Release distribution arrangement. Purely a Commercial Arrangement, brands and advertisers pay to be featured and to get this content published.

The Editorial/Content team at Business Standard has not contributed to writing/editing this article.

To get your brand featured in this Section write to assist@bsmail.in

Loyal Textile Mills Limited launched the world's first reusable PPE with Triple Viral Shield Technology

ANI Press Release  |  Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India]  

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 09:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loyal Textile Mills Limited launched the world's first reusable PPE with Triple Viral Shield Technology

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] July 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Loyal Textile Mills Limited today launched Viral Shield, a line of COVID-19 anti-viral, reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and protective fashion wear range.

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Loyal Textile Mills Limited launched the world's first reusable PPE with Triple Viral Shield Technology

DISCLAIMER


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

image
Business Standard
177 22