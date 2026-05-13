Lt General KJS Dhillon interacts with students and NCC cadets of Galgotias University, appreciating their curiosity and orientation towards nation building

NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13: Galgotias University welcomed Lt General KJS Dhillon, PVSM, UYSM, YSM, VSM (Retd.), former Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency and one of India's most distinguished military leaders, for an extended interaction with students and faculty members that moved beyond conventional discussions on defence and explored leadership, character, discipline, national preparedness, and the changing realities of the modern world. During the session, Lt General Dhillon shared perspectives from his decades of service in the Indian Army, including his experience in high-pressure operational environments and leadership roles across some of the country's most strategically significant regions. Drawing from real-life situations, he spoke about decision making under uncertainty, discipline, teamwork, technological transformation in warfare, and the importance of preparing young people to navigate an increasingly complex global environment.

The interaction saw active participation from students across disciplines including engineering, law, management, liberal arts, and media studies, with discussions ranging from artificial intelligence in defence systems and cybersecurity to ethics, national preparedness, misinformation, and leadership in times of crisis. Lt General Dhillon appreciated the energy, discipline, and engagement of the students during the interaction and remarked that he was particularly impressed by the conduct and preparedness displayed across the University community. He also specially acknowledged the Guard of Honour accorded to him by the NCC wing of Galgotias University, appreciating the discipline, coordination, and professionalism demonstrated by the cadets. Reflecting on his interaction with the students, Lt General Dhillon remarked that the warmth, discipline, curiosity, and sense of purpose he witnessed on campus had deeply impressed him and that he was leaving Galgotias University as "a better person" after engaging with the University community.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Leadership today is being shaped in an environment defined by technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, and rapidly changing societal realities. Interactions with leaders such as Lt General KJS Dhillon give students an opportunity to engage directly with experiences that go far beyond textbooks and classrooms. Universities must create spaces where young people can understand the realities of leadership, resilience, responsibility, and national service in a deeper and more informed manner." Lt General Dhillon also interacted with members of the University leadership and discussed the growing importance of interdisciplinary learning, emerging technologies, innovation ecosystems, and the role educational institutions can play in preparing future-ready leaders.

Galgotias University has been consistently strengthening its engagement with distinguished leaders from defence, governance, industry, entrepreneurship, technology, and public policy to expose students to real-world perspectives and contemporary challenges shaping India and the world. The session concluded with an extended interaction and question-answer session where students engaged with Lt General Dhillon on leadership journeys, military strategy, personal discipline, and the evolving role of India in a changing global landscape. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)