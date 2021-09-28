LTI and eClinicalHealth form strategic partnership to accelerate innovation in clinical research

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.lntinfotech.com/)Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has entered in a strategic partnership with eClinicalHealth Limited to accelerate digital innovation in R & D Clinical Trials Management process for patient-centric drug development.
The partnership will help clients decentralize clinical trials setting new benchmarks of excellence in clinical research space.
The significance of the tie-up is based on the fact that 86 percent of clinical studies are delayed* due to challenges in patient engagement - mainly involving recruitment and retaining patients, which is a time consuming and expensive process. The pandemic has further aggravated this challenge. It is in this context that eClinicalHealth, which is focused on developing innovative clinical trial solutions, launched cloud-based patient-centric SaaS solution, Clinpal - which improves patient engagement for each clinical trial journey.
As part of this strategic partnership, LTI with its digital, technical and life sciences domain capabilities, will help accelerate joint go-to-market pursuits and faster deployment for Clinpal Adopters. The solution will make use of exponential technologies such as analytics and AI to enhance patient engagement and faster clinical studies.
Archana Ramanakumar, EVP & Global Delivery Head - Life Sciences, Media, Consumer & Technology, LTI commented: "At LTI, we are on a journey to drive digital transformation for various aspects of clinical trials. Our endeavour with eClinicalHealth partnership is to accelerate and streamline the enablement of Decentralized Trials, to reduce patient burden and drive acceleration of clinical trials. With this partnership we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of eClinicalHealth's ClinPal platform in clinical trials for the industry."
Karl Landert, Chairman of the Board and CEO at eClinicalHealth said: "The new normal world has put into limelight the benefits of a telemedicine ecosystem for larger benefit of end-users. Clinical trials assume an important function in development and improvement of treatment methods in order to enhance patient's wellbeing, and De-Centralized Trials (DCT) have attained highest order of patient preference. With our strategic partnership with LTI, our aim is to further scale and simplify patient engagement."
*Contemporary Clinical Trials Volume 66, March 2018, (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S155171441730753X?via%3Dihub)(https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cct.2018.01.003)
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
