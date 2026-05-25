VMPL New Delhi [India], May 25: Meta Fashion, a new-age digital fashion platform which is building the "Zara for the Virtual World", announced that it has raised approximately $400K in a pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Lumikai, India's leading interactive media, digital platforms, and games-focused VC fund. The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors including Big Bets (the family office of Anton Gauffin, founder of HUUUGE Games), Akshat Rathee, Founder of Nodwin Gaming, and Pratham Mittal, Founder of Masters' Union. Founded in 2022 by Arjun Goel, a 19-year-old entrepreneur who appeared on Shark Tank, Meta Fashion designs and develops digital fashion items for platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto, ZEPETO and others. Arjun is joined by his co-founder, Sanjay Goel, a NIFT Delhi alumnus with two exited startups, one of which was acquired by PayTM. Sanjay brings 20+ years of industry experience in consumer tech, manufacturing, and exports.

Further, the company is building their original IP game called Glam Girls for Roblox. Meta Fashion has also created a consumer D2C line for superfans that has successfully converted virtual best selling items into physical fashion goods. At the core of Meta Fashion's platform is a proprietary AI-native "fast fashion" engine for digital assets, using AI-powered styling and creation tooling that analyzes live marketplace trends and demand signals to improve discovery, accelerate asset creation, and drive higher conversion across virtual marketplaces. To date, Meta Fashion has sold over 2.5 million virtual fashion units on the Roblox marketplace, generating approximately $300K in gross merchandise value operating at a 92% gross margin. Global brands such as Walmart have also partnered with Meta Fashion to bring real world products into the digital world.

Their dress-up game, GlamGirls, launched in beta on Roblox in late 2025 and has attracted over 100K paying users with zero marketing, with a 75% female user base and 50% of users over the age of 18. UGC platforms such as Roblox, Fortnite, and ZEPETO are emerging as new ecosystems for entertainment and IP creation, particularly for a Gen Z and Gen Alpha digitally-native demographic that has grown up on multiplayer, creator-led worlds. At current growth rates, this sector is expected to cross $100B by 2036. Roblox alone has grown to 150 million average daily active users and $6.8 billion in annual bookings in 2025. The platform paid out over $1.5 billion to creators in 2025 (a 70% year-over- year increase). Roblox's 40 million monthly paying users spend an average of $20 per month. The phygital opportunity is also already proven, with studios like Twin Atlas generating six- figure commerce revenue within weeks of enabling in-game purchases.

As Roblox's user base ages up (with 65% of age-verified users now 13 or older, including 27% aged 18 and above) and as new monetization surfaces such as real-world commerce and ad- revenue sharing open up, UGC platforms are increasingly becoming home to venture-scale IP businesses. Arjun Goel, Co-founder and CEO of Meta Fashion, said: "I've been creating on Roblox since I was 15, and I've watched it grow from a children's gaming platform into one of the most powerful consumer ecosystems in the world. With Meta Fashion, we want to build the definitive consumer IP company for these new platforms, one that combines taste, speed, and a digital-to-physical flywheel that no traditional brand can replicate. Lumikai backed our vision from day one, and their depth in this ecosystem makes them the right partner to build this with."

Aditya Deshpande, Principal at Lumikai, said: "We first came across Arjun's work while tinkering on Roblox. His virtual items stood out in the marketplace with a level of taste that was hard to miss. What sets Arjun apart is a rare combination of foresight to pre-empt aesthetic trends on UGC marketplaces and the commercial discipline to convert that signal into a profitable, capital efficient operation. Meta Fashion sits at the intersection of two trends that drive our thesis on the space: the rise of UGC platforms as the next generation of consumer entertainment and the professionalization of creators on these platforms into real, venture-scale businesses. We're truly thrilled to partner with Arjun."

About Meta Fashion Meta Fashion is building the Zara of the virtual world. Founded in 2022 by Arjun Goel, the company creates trend-led digital fashion for platforms like Roblox, Fortnite, and ZEPETO, with a phygital D2C line that turns virtual bestsellers into real-world products. Meta Fashion is shaping fashion for digitally native consumers -- across today's platforms and the worlds that come next. About Lumikai Lumikai, combining the Latin word for 'light' with the Japanese word for 'tribe', is India's pioneering interactive media, digital platforms, and games VC. The fund backs early-stage founders building interactive media and digital platforms (streaming, social entertainment, audio, micro-dramas), driving innovation in games, developing cutting-edge technology (AR/VR, spatial computing, AI), and harnessing interactive mechanics to transform consumer experiences in education and skill development.

The firm has backed category-leading companies including EloElo and Story TV (India's #1 social entertainment and short drama platform), Supernova (Top 5 educational apps in India), AutoVRse (India's fastest-growing enterprise VR company), Bombay Play (building casual games for the global market), among many others. As a seed-stage investor, it also runs Lumikai Pixels, its pre-seed program for founders in their -1 to 10 journey of building the next generation of interactive platforms. For more information, visit https://www.lumikai.com/. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)