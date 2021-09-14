Luxury living to dominate residential segment; SAYA gold avenue opens delivery to meet new-age customer expectations

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Undeterred by the pandemic, SAYA Homes, a prominent developer in Delhi-NCR region, has commenced delivery of its 44 storeyed project named "SAYA Gold Avenue" in Indirapuram.

Situated in the heart of fully developed Indirapuram, the project is located at an easy access from New Delhi, via 14 lane NH-9 Ghaziabad, Noida electronic metro station, Noida, and Greater Noida. The project provides stylish 2/3/4 BHK apartments matching international quality standards and offers world-class specifications at an unbeatable price. Perfect lights, serene surroundings, and beautiful landscape, together make it a picture-perfect home.

Thoughtfully designed by Hafeez Contractor, the project provides a perfect blend of urban lifestyle and is a true representation of upscale and trendy architecture.

Launched in 2018, SAYA Gold Avenue attained completion and was put up for possession, making it one of the few residential projects to be ready for timely delivery, amidst the pandemic.

Located in Indirapuram, the project spread across 20036 sq. mtr providing a perfect blend of modernity, luxury, comfort, and affordability.

The three-sided open plot is surrounded by low rise constructions and is centrally located, with entertainment, shopping malls, educational institutes, IT hubs, hospitals and parks in the vicinity. Within a walking distance from the 14 lane National Highway 24, SAYA Gold Avenue is the tallest residential, earthquake-resistant structure, allowing one to experience the city with a bird's view.

Speaking further on the project, Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, SAYA Homes, said, "Despite the severe impact of COVID-19 pandemic, we have successfully delivered and sold 1460 units out of the total 1620 units of SAYA Gold Avenue. Our buyers mainly hail from East Delhi, Vaishali, and Kaushambi regions and are interested in luxury but eco-friendly residential spaces. Equipped with water harvesting solutions, SAYA Gold Avenue is a step forward to ecologically conscious living."

The SAYA Gold Avenue is an ideal project, providing a carefree, amicable and noise-free environment. The upper-floor living separates people from the daily traffic sounds and other sonances. It also provides ample direct light and fresh air, making a perfect abode for a classy living experience.

The residences come attached with many modern and necessary amenities, such as modular kitchen with RO, 24x7 treated water supply, round the clock CCTV cameras, high-speed elevators supported by ARD technology, fully equipped gymnasium, multipurpose hall, kids play area, cricket net practises, and half basketball court. Additionally, we are offering our residents a host of futuristic and prestigious facilities other than the regular ones, such as skating rinks, pergolas, semi-olympic swimming pool, children's playroom, and much more.

Being a part of the National Capital Region, Indirapuram is expected to see a strong growth in years to come. Presently, it is attracting a large number of home buyers for its lavish residential projects, better road and metro connectivity, Hindon airport and unmissable logistic parks.

Established in 1999, SAYA Homes is a prominent developer in the Indian real estate market. They have come a long way since, setting new standards in the real estate space with each project being better than the one last delivered while growing exponentially both in quality and profitability. SAYA aims to be among the most respected and appreciated realty companies in India providing with the best residential solutions. The company has nearly 10000+ satisfied customers, 3000+ dedicated workforce, extraordinary in-house construction, security, facility and maintenance teams and unmatched brand equity.

