NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Robb Report India, part of RPSG Lifestyle Media, in collaboration with the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior--Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and her son, Mahanaaryaman Scindia--hosted Palace Prive, an #RRExperience, at the iconic Jai Vilas Palace on April 8 and 9, 2026. The exclusive, invite-only gathering brought together a select group of guests for an immersive celebration of heritage, craftsmanship, and royal hospitality, zooming in on the storied legacy of Madhya Pradesh and India. The key partners at this one-of-a-kind soiree were Macallan (experience partner), Bentley (automotive partner), Vedica (hydration partner), Matsya (lifestyle partner), and PC Totuka (fine jewellery partner).

Personally curated by Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and the palace concierge, the special 24-hour itinerary offered an intimate window into the region's cultural legacy, set within one of India's most celebrated royal residences. Built in 1874 by Maharaja Jayajirao Scindia, Jai Vilas Palace--known for its European-Maratha architectural influences and its grand Durbar Hall--served as both setting and storyteller. As a residence that continues to be home to the Scindia family alongside a public museum, the palace provided a backdrop that bridges the past and the present. Avarna Jain, Chairperson, RPSG Lifestyle Media, said, "Palace Prive represents the essence of Robb Report India, which is access to the exceptional. This collaboration allowed us to present an experience that is deeply rooted in heritage while remaining contemporary in its expression of luxury."

On day 1, besides a grand tour of the Durbar Hall and a soulful performance by Nayab Midha, at the heart of Palace Prive was an intimate dining experience from the royal kitchen, set against the magnificent backdrop of the palace. The evening featured a curated menu inspired by recipes passed down through generations, reflecting the culinary traditions of the royal family. "A lot of the experiences that we create around Gwalior and Jai Vilas Palace are based on our memories, our experiences, and the time we've spent here with our children," said Priyadarshini Raje Scindia. "This, for us, is about opening our home and sharing those memories with our guests."

The experience extended beyond the palace interiors to spotlight the region's rich artisanal traditions. Local craftsmen, including lac bangle makers, chanderi weavers, and carpet artisans, were invited to present their work, offering guests a glimpse into their craft practices at the Crafters' Brunch on the morning of April 9. "When I was told we had such a short time with our guests, we tried to curate exclusive and special experiences for everyone," Priyadarshini Raje Scindia added. "We reached out to many local crafters, from lac bangle makers to carpet weavers, and they were all excited to let [Robb Report India] guests experience the crafts--to touch, feel, and engage with what they do, and understand what art and craft mean in the region."

"We have created magic. In 24 hours in Gwalior, you have witnessed an unveiling of the richness that Madhya Pradesh and Gwalior have to offer," she added. Palace Prive, an #RRExperience, was shaped through the close involvement of Priyadarshini Raje Scindia and Mahaaryaman Scindia, who worked alongside Robb Report India to design a deeply personal programme. The event saw attendance from a distinguished guest list spanning tastemakers from film, food, design, and culture, including actor and philanthropist Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi, actor Aditi Rao Hydari and husband Siddharth, designers Raghavendra Rathore and Kavita Rathore, entrepreneur Devyani Jaipuria, and hotelier Yeshwant Holkar, among others.

Palace Prive, an #RRExperience, underscored a shared philosophy between the Scindia family and Robb Report India--one that places craftsmanship, heritage, and authenticity at the centre of luxury. Aindrila Mitra, Editor, Robb Report India, emphasised, "The Robb Report Experience is our attempt to lend an immersive leg to the magazine title. And these experiences are always curated in a way that makes them one-of-a-kind. From 12 hours up to 36 hours, the #RRExperience itineraries are more about intentional storytelling rather than excess." By bringing together cultural narratives and artisanal excellence, the experience reflected Robb Report India's ongoing commitment to curating meaningful luxury experiences.

About Robb Report India Robb Report India is the global voice of luxury, trusted by those who never settle for anything but the exceptional. With 22 international editions, Robb Report curates the rare, the timeless, and the unforgettable for an audience that lives extraordinarily. At its core, the brand believes that true luxury today lies not merely in ownership but in experiencing fine craftsmanship, engaging intimately with culture, cuisine, and destinations, and embracing moments that are exclusive, private, and deeply personal. In India, Robb Report champions an India-first perspective within the high-end space, bringing to life emotionally rich, people-forward storytelling that celebrates the country's heritage, creativity, and evolving definition of modern luxury.

About RPSG Lifestyle Media Part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, RPSG Lifestyle Media has recently launched multiple media titles, including Esquire India, The Hollywood Reporter India, Robb Report India, and its own wedding-forward title, Manifest. The group has plans to expand into various lifestyle verticals in the near future. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group is a USD 7-billion group with interests in power, carbon black, IT, retail, FMCG, sports, media, and entertainment. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)