PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: LYKSTAGE, a video-sharing platform owned by LYK Inc., a Delaware-based entity, and founded by New York-based entrepreneur Adris Chakraborty, is redefining how the creator economy works -- with a patented monetization model no other platform can legally replicate. Built by a technology team in India under Manhattan Tech Ventures, LYKSTAGE runs on a patented Watch-Time Monetization Model that fundamentally changes who earns from video content. Creators earn whenever their content's watch time gets monetized -- no subscriber minimums, no waiting periods, and no thresholds to cross before earning begins. What makes the model unprecedented is that viewers earn too. Logged-in viewers are rewarded whenever their watch time gets monetized -- when they watch content uninterrupted and the ad served during viewing is fully consumed. When that happens, the creator earns, the viewer is rewarded, and the platform earns. Every reward is funded by actual ad revenue -- not venture capital subsidies. The model is entirely self-sustaining.

The platform serves both skippable and non-skippable ads, determined by an ad server algorithm that optimizes based on viewing patterns and content traction. For advertisers, impressions are served intelligently -- matching the right ad format to the right moment, delivering higher completion rates and genuine attention. LYKSTAGE is now live across five markets -- India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the UAE -- and available on Samsung TV, LG TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, desktop, mobile web, and native apps on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Adris Chakraborty, a Kolkata-born Columbia Business School alumnus based in the US since 2003, co-founded Mediamorphosis Advertising & Technology Inc. in New York in 2006 with his spouse and business partner Poulami Mukherjee. The company expanded to the UK in 2012, followed by Manhattan Communications in India -- building a multicultural advertising group spanning five countries with over 100 clients, providing LYKSTAGE with built-in advertiser relationships and market intelligence.

The platform has crossed over one million users across all markets, with more than 20,000 creators on board and growing across all five countries -- achieved with minimal paid marketing. LYKSTAGE is a transparent, patented system where the people who create the value are the ones who earn from it. Sign up at: Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lykstage.app Apple - https://apps.apple.com/in/app/lykstage-video-streaming/id6754064834 Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2960187/LYKSTAGE_Logo.jpg (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)