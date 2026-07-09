VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9: Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited, a part of the EXHICON Group established in 1997 and India's first publicly listed exhibition services company has announced a significant promoter-led capital infusion. The company's Board of Directors approved the preferential allotment of 5,00,000 equity shares/warrants to promoter M. Q. Syed, during its meeting held on July 7, 2026.

The allotment was approved at ₹479 per security, a price determined in accordance with the applicable SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. Upon full conversion and allotment, the transaction will represent a capital infusion of approximately ₹23.95 crore by the promoter.

An infusion of this magnitude is viewed as a strong indicator of long-term conviction, as it involves deploying substantial personal capital into the company using the regulatory pricing formula rather than through open-market purchases.