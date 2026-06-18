PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: BODY only at M & S marks the brand's most significant lingerie introduction to date, redefining everyday lingerie through a modern, modular and solution led design philosophy. The collection brings bras, briefs, shapewear and essentials into one cohesive system pairing a contemporary aesthetic with advanced fabric innovation and comfort first engineering. M & S has been at the forefront of women's lingerie, pioneering innovation that lifts, shapes, smooths and supports generations of women. Now, drawing on a century of expertise and unrivalled customer insight, M & S is making history once again. Why BODY Is Already Being Called a Game Changer

As a globally trusted lingerie leader, M & S doesn't follow trends -- it sets them. BODY brings together a meticulously designed collection of pieces into one bold, modern, solution-led range, making it easier than ever to find lingerie that actually works for your body. BODY is designed with one principle in mind: On the body, not on the mind Innovation Built Into Every Piece BODY delivers a fully modular approach to fit, feel and function -- lingerie that moves with you, whatever your day looks like: *360-degree stretch *Seamless, laser-cut edges *Injectable boning that flexes with the body *Sculpting, smoothing and minimising solutions *No-VPL knickers, padded and non-padded bras, and sculpting for every silhouette

All wrapped in a sleek, minimalist aesthetic that looks as good as it feels. Starting from ₹1,699. Meet the BODY Ranges Everyone Will Be Talking About: Body Invisibles Everyone wants it, no one knows you're wearing it. No-show lingerie solutions that are seamless, smooth, cooling and with innovative 360-stretch. This is all-day comfort with a barely-there fit like you've never felt before. Body Sculpt Totally transformative shapewear. Designed to smooth, sculpt and lift in all the right places, developed with advanced cooling technology for incredible 24/7 comfort. Body Soft The smoothest, buttery-soft lingerie you'll ever wear. With softness designed into every seam, stitch and detail, this range takes comfort to an entirely new level.

Body Lace A lingerie collection that combines sleek, barely-there lace with seamless technology - these smoothing pieces are almost too good to hide. All the products are available in stores and online at www.marksandspencer.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)