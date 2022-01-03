M3M Foundation begins 'Share for Care' 2022 initiative to distribute over 10k blankets, jackets to construction workers

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrating New Year with the migrant labourers, construction workers families and their children, M3M Foundation has kickstarted the 'Share for Care' 2022 an initiative to distribute over 10,000 blankets, 15,000 jackets and warm clothes in Gurugram.

This annual donation drive is organised every year on 1st January, to mark the birthday of the Founder of M3M Foundation, Lal Chand Bansal. This year this will be a week-long initiative "Share for Care 2022", an effort towards spreading happiness.

The week-long annual donation drive is currently active at various construction sites and labour camps in Gurugram will be a great support for the people to alleviate their hardships during harsh weather conditions.

Madan, a construction worker at Trump Towers, showing the Jacket was very happy and said, "I thank the M3M Foundation for providing us the support in these difficult times. It gets extremely tough at night especially for women and children. These blankets and warm clothes will be of great help for us."

Over 15,000 construction workers participated in the day-long celebration; they were also provided with lunch at 18 worksites and labour camps in Gurgaon.

Speaking on the occasion, Roop Bansal of M3M Group said that, "With the support of M3M Foundation and Gurgaon administration, during the "Share for Care" 2022 today we are distributing 15,000 jackets to the construction workers and would be distributing more than 10,000 blankets among homeless, old, aged people from the community and also shoes and other essential resources among the children at all the iMpower clubs functional at the labour camps in Gurgaon."

Sharing her views about the "Share for Care 2022" initiative, Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation said, "The week-long donation initiative is a part of our commitment to protect the people in various communities against the harsh winters. Our programme "Kartavya" also encourages people to do their bit for the society. As a responsible organization, M3M Foundation believes that such an initiative encourages everyone to step ahead and share their part of happiness in the society. The scare of the Omicron variant has also made it important to take collective and necessary steps for better health of the people."

M3M Foundation has been running a 'Kartavya' program to alleviate the miseries of people and support the communities in times of crisis. "Share for Care 2022" is a part of this larger programme.

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of M3M Group, is working towards bringing equitable development for attaining a brighter India. Education, environment, health, disaster management and socio-economic development are its key areas. The Foundation believes in taking an innovative approach to address social issues by developing self-sustained programmes.

