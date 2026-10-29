India PR Distribution Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29: What if luxury living were measured not only by the home one owns, but also by how well it supports the life lived within it? This question lies at the heart of Ayana Woods, a 75-acre villa community by Maa Acorn in Sarjapura, Bengaluru, envisioned as Bengaluru's first Longevity & Wellness Anchored Villa Community. Maa Acorn has signed Milind Soman as the face of Ayana Woods, bringing the project's philosophy of longevity, wellness and active living into focus. The association reflects a broader definition of luxury living, one that places long-term well-being alongside thoughtfully planned homes, lifestyle experiences and community.

A New Perspective on Luxury Living For Maa Acorn, Ayana Woods represents a vision of residential living in which well-being is considered from the outset. Rather than viewing wellness as an occasional activity or an additional facility, the community is being planned around a lifestyle that brings together movement, relaxation, recreation and social connection. The idea is to create an environment where residents can find opportunities to stay active, unwind and spend quality time with family and the wider community. This approach places the experience of everyday living at the centre of the project's vision. Speaking about the philosophy behind Ayana Woods, Rishabh Raj, COO of Maa Acorn, said:

"At Ayana Woods, we believe that the meaning of luxury is evolving. It is no longer defined by the home alone, but by the quality of life it enables. Our vision is to bring longevity, wellness and community together in a way that makes them part of everyday living. We want to create an environment where well-being is not an occasional indulgence, but an integral part of the way people live." The 8-Acre Resort Club: At the Heart of the Experience A key differentiator at Ayana Woods is its planned 8-acre resort-style club, featuring 100+ amenities and a longevity clinic, envisioned as a central destination for recreation, wellness and community life within the development.

The club is intended to bring together a broad range of lifestyle experiences, spanning wellness and fitness, mindful movement, relaxation, sports, entertainment and social interaction. Rather than focusing on an extensive list of individual amenities, the concept centres on creating spaces that support different ways of spending time, whether residents are looking to remain active, recharge or connect with others. By bringing these experiences together within the community, Maa Acorn aims to make recreation and well-being more accessible as part of residents' everyday routines. The resort-style club forms a significant part of the project's wider vision of integrating wellness into the residential experience.

A Lifestyle Built Around Well-Being and Community At Ayana Woods, the emphasis is on creating an environment that supports different aspects of everyday life. The planned lifestyle spaces are intended to offer opportunities for movement, recreation, relaxation and social interaction, while allowing residents to develop routines that suit their individual preferences. The broader philosophy is to make well-being part of the residential experience rather than treating it as a separate pursuit. By bringing together lifestyle experiences within one community, Maa Acorn aims to create an environment where residents can balance personal well-being with family time and community connections. Modern Bali-Themed Villas in Sarjapura

Spread across 75 acres in Sarjapura, Bengaluru, Ayana Woods is a villa community centred on modern Bali-inspired architecture, longevity and wellness. Phase 1 is planned across 47 acres and comprises 456 villas, bringing together contemporary residential design and a community-focused approach to everyday living. The project offers four villa typologies-Asri, Amara, Agung and Awan with 4 and 5-bedroom configurations designed to provide homebuyers with a choice of residential options within the larger development. Beyond individual homes, Ayana Woods places emphasis on the relationship between architecture, open spaces and lifestyle experiences, shaping a residential environment that encourages a considered approach to well-being and community living.

Located in Sarjapura, Ayana Woods is being developed for homebuyers seeking more than a conventional villa address. By bringing together modern Bali-themed homes and a wellness-oriented community vision, the project aims to offer a distinctive residential experience in one of Bengaluru's established growth corridors. Building a Different Vision of Luxury Through Ayana Woods, Maa Acorn is advancing a vision of luxury residential development that places quality of life alongside the home itself. The project reflects a broader approach to premium living, bringing together longevity, wellness, recreation and community in an environment designed around everyday experiences. Ayana Woods is BMRDA-approved and registered under Karnataka RERA (TOR/PRM/KA/RERA/1251/308/PR/260223/001644). Private previews at the Ayana Woods experience centre in Sarjapura, Bangalore

Media contact Name - Maa Acorn Email - info@maa-acorn.com Phone - +917090454000 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)