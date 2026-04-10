NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: MAAC, a premier institute and pioneer in high-end 3D animation, VFX, gaming, and digital content creation, and a training brand of Aptech Limited, successfully organized the 7th edition of "100 Hours" - a creative challenge designed to push the boundaries of storytelling, design, and digital filmmaking for students across India. Building on the growing demand and consumption of digital content creation, MAAC introduced a new category this year Digital Brand Experience -- enabling students to explore branding, user experience, and content strategy alongside filmmaking. The competition was a high-intensity creative marathon where students worked in teams to produce 30-second 3D animated short films and 60-second mobile films and Complete brand experience through Brand Strategy, UI/UX and brand promotion video using AI, all within a span of 100 hours (approximately 4.2 days of continuous creation).

During the event, 750 students across 150 teams received expert mentorship and gained hands-on exposure to the complete production pipeline from pre-production and production to post-production across 3D Animation and digital content creation. The mobile filmmaking category, introduced last year, continued to see strong participation, reflecting the rising popularity of short-form video formats among today's youth. The creative challenge witnessed high participation, with students producing a wide range of animated, mobile-shot films and brand campaigns. The structure of the challenge is based on MAAC's 360 Degree Skills Advantage approach, which puts students' creativity, technical skills, and problem-solving abilities to the test while evaluating their industry readiness.

Participants experienced real-world work scenarios, managing tight deadlines while leveraging relevant tools, software, and backend support provided by MAAC centres. The challenge offered a studio-like working environment, enabling students to develop practical skills, collaborate effectively, and become industry-ready from day one. Mr. Sandip Weling, Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited and Brand Custodian, MAAC, said, "MAAC's 100 Hours challenge goes beyond being a competition, it is an immersive learning experience that encourages students to innovate, collaborate, and push their creative boundaries. The intensity of the format helps them build resilience, sharpen problem-solving skills, and gain hands-on exposure to real-world production environments. It is inspiring to witness the level of dedication and passion our students bring to this platform. Through this process, they not only refine their technical and creative capabilities but also develop the confidence to execute ideas under pressure. Initiatives like these play a crucial role in preparing them for the evolving demands of the AVGC industry, shaping them into future-ready professionals and leaders."

Winners of the competition are awarded a cash prize, a memento, and a Certificate of Merit, while all participants receive a Certificate of Participation in recognition of their efforts. Through its industry-aligned curriculum and holistic approach to skill development--spanning technical expertise, creative thinking, industry exposure, teamwork, time management, resilience, and personality development--MAAC continues to nurture talent across key segments of the Media & Entertainment industry, including 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, Digital Content Creation and Multimedia & Broadcast. Initiatives like "100 Hours" play a crucial role in not only strengthening these competencies but also preparing students for successful and sustainable careers in the evolving Media & Entertainment landscape.

For more details - log on to 100hrs.maacindia.com. About MAAC Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) is India's premiere training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities. MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Digital Design Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as Polyphonic Tech, StudioVSync, Squad VFX, Resonance Digital, CRI Studio, Team Pumpkin, Scalex Media, Studio EEKSAURUS, Famous Studios, Reliance Games, Addnectar, etc. amongst others. For further information please visit www.maacindia.com. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)