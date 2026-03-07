PRNewswire New Delhi [India], March 7: Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. (BSE: 544248), a pioneer in the MICE industry, has announced the appointment of Mr. Kaushik Ghosh as an Additional Director on its Board. This appointment aims to further strengthen the Company's leadership team to align with its long-term strategic vision to expand its capabilities beyond the MICE segment. Mr. Ghosh brings with him over 32 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industry, having held leadership roles with several large and globally recognized companies. His deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and extensive experience in business development and operations are expected to further strengthen the Company's leadership team as Mach enters its next phase of growth and diversification within the travel and travel services ecosystem.

In line with its long-term growth strategy, the Company has also proposed to change its name from 'Mach Conferences & Events Limited' to 'Mach Corporations Limited', subject to the approval of shareholders and relevant regulatory authorities. Commenting on the development, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.: "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Kaushik Ghosh to the Board of Mach Conferences. His leadership experience and strategic insights will add significant value as we continue to scale our business and expand into new segments of the travel and services ecosystem." The proposed name change reflects the Company's strategic evolution from a MICE-focused enterprise to a holistic travel solutions company. Mach is expanding its presence across multiple verticals including corporate travel, B2B travel services, B2C travel platforms, leisure travel, inbound tourism, and government projects."

Mach is also working towards strengthening its nationwide presence and plans to expand across India with a strong focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where demand for organized travel services is witnessing significant growth. Over the years, Mach Conferences has built a strong reputation for executing large-scale international and domestic events and travel programs. Building on this foundation, the Company now aims to leverage its operational expertise and industry relationships to create a comprehensive travel platform catering to corporate clients, institutions, government bodies, and retail travelers alike. With these strategic initiatives, Mach aims to position itself as a diversified travel and services corporation with pan-India footprint and growing global presence.

About Mach Conferences and Events Limited A pioneer in the MICE industry, MACH Conferences and Events has set a high standard in successfully arranging, coordinating and carrying out formal Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events across the globe. The Company has more than 20 years of experience with certifications from eminent bodies like IATA, ADTOI, IATO, PATA, EGAC, JATA, OTOAI, SKAL INTERNATIONAL, NIMA and ICPB. Having conducted over 300+ large and medium-size events in previous 3 years involving over 30 of the most elite brands, it takes pride in claiming to be among the supreme performers in the MICE industry. Not only in the Indian subcontinent, but our wings span across multiple countries. The Company has top-notch set of experts with varied expertise apart from being blessed with an in-depth and updated knowledge of the MICE Industry. As a result, they know this sector inside out, better than the rest.

For further information, please contact: Mach Conferences and Events Ltd. Ms. Yashashvi Srivastava Company Secretary Email: compliance@machconferences.com Website: https://www.machconferences.com Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd. Ms. Disha Shah Email: disha.shah@adfactorspr.com Website: www.adfactorspr.com Safe Harbour This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Conferences' future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Conferences undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665072/5840553/Mach_Conferences_and_Events_Logo.jpg