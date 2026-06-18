PRNewswire New Delhi [India], June 18: Mach Travel Solutions Limited ("the Company") (BSE: MACHLTD), an integrated travel and mobility solutions company, is happy to update all stake holders regarding the rapid expansion of Company's business especially Corporate Travel business. Since the beginning of the new financial year, the Company has successfully onboarded 50+ corporate accounts post launching its dedicated Corporate Travel vertical in April 2026. The rapid expansion reflects growing demand for the Company's enterprise travel management capabilities and reinforces its strategy of building a diversified travel solutions platform beyond its traditional MICE business. The Company's growing corporate client portfolio spans multiple industry sectors including manufacturing, chemicals, financial services, media, technology, healthcare, education, industrials, professional services and non-profit organizations.

Unlike the Company's traditional MICE business, which is largely project-based and linked to specific conferences, events, incentive programmes and group movements, the Corporate Travel business is relationship-driven and supports the ongoing travel requirements of organizations throughout the year. Corporate Travel engagements are typically governed by annual or multi-year agreements under which organizations utilize Mach Travel Solutions for their day-to-day travel requirements, including flight bookings, hotel reservations, travel approvals, reporting and travel support services. This creates a recurring engagement model and enables the Company to participate in a broader spectrum of a client's travel requirements over an extended period. Given the annual and multi-year nature of these engagements, the impact of these relationships is expected to be reflected progressively during H1 FY27.

To support these requirements, Mach Travel Solutions Ltd. offers a combination of technology-enabled travel management and personalized servicing. While several organizations utilize the Company's Corporate Self-Booking Tool (SBT), approval workflows and digital travel management capabilities, others continue to prefer dedicated account management and high-touch travel servicing spread across several locations in the country. This hybrid approach enables the Company to cater to diverse organizational requirements while combining the efficiency of technology with human expertise. The Corporate Self-Booking Tool (SBT) enables organizations to manage travel requests through a centralized platform offering flight and hotel booking capabilities, multi-level approval workflows, travel policy controls, MIS reporting, analytics and enhanced visibility over travel spend and travel activity.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kaushik Ghosh, Additional Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said: "The onboarding of 50+ corporate accounts within approximately 2.5 months of launching our dedicated Corporate Travel vertical is an encouraging milestone for the Company. It reflects the confidence that organizations are placing in our capabilities, service standards and travel management solutions. Unlike MICE assignments, which are typically event-specific and project-based, Corporate Travel relationships are built around supporting an organization's travel requirements throughout the year. These engagements are generally governed by annual or multi-year agreements and enable us to develop long-term client relationships while participating across multiple travel categories including flights, hotels, meetings and other travel-related services.

We believe our ability to combine technology-enabled travel management through our Corporate Self-Booking Tool with dedicated account management and personalized servicing positions us well to address the evolving requirements of Indian enterprises." The Corporate Travel business forms a key pillar of the Company's diversified travel ecosystem, which today spans Corporate Travel, B2B Solutions, MICE, Holidays, Inbound Tourism, Spiritual Journeys, Government & Institutional Projects and technology-enabled travel management solutions. About Mach Travel Solutions Limited Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly known as Mach Conferences and Events Ltd.) is a publicly listed integrated travel and mobility company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: MACHLTD). The Company provides end-to-end travel solutions across flights, hotels, corporate travel, B2B solutions, MICE, holidays, inbound tourism, spiritual journeys and Government & Institutional Projects, B2C, supported by technology-enabled travel management capabilities and pan-India operational execution.

With over two decades of experience, the Company has established strong capabilities in managing enterprise travel, institutional programmes, large-scale events, government mandates and integrated mobility requirements across India and international markets. For further information, please contact: Mach Travel Solutions Limited Ms. Yashashvi Srivastava (Company Secretary and Compliance Officer) Email: compliance@machtravel.com Website: www.machtravelsolutions.com Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Vaibhav Gupta/ Mr. Yash Sanghavi Investors Relation Email: vaibhav.gupta@adfactorspr.com ; yash.sanghavi@adfactorspr.com https://www.adfactorspr.com/ Safe Harbour This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.

Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future/likely events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)