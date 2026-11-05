PRNewswire New Delhi [India], November 4: Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), formerly known as Mach Conferences & Events Limited, announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 174.7% YoY to ₹204.53 Cr; H1 FY27 Revenue at Record ₹348.86 Cr. PAT Rises 46.9% YoY to ₹9.26 Cr in Q2 FY27; H1 FY27 PAT at ₹15.42 Cr, up 97.2% YoY. H1 FY27 marked the Company's highest-ever first-half Revenue from Operations since its incorporation in 2004, reflecting the growing scale of its business and continued expansion across diversified travel verticals. During Q2 FY27, Mach Travel Solutions continued its transformation from a predominantly MICE-focused organisation into a diversified, technology-enabled integrated travel solutions platform. The Company continued to execute across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure, Inbound and Government & Institutional Projects, while advancing its B2C digital offering. The period also saw progress in corporate travel, institutional credentials and digital platform initiatives, supporting the Company's strategy to build a broader travel ecosystem.

Consolidated Key Financials (₹ Cr.): Financial Performance Review * Revenue from Operations stood at ₹204.53 crore in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹74.46 crore in Q2 FY26, representing year-on-year growth of 174.7%, and sequential growth of 41.7% over ₹144.33 crore in Q1 FY27. For H1 FY27, Revenue from Operations stood at ₹348.86 crore as compared to ₹97.08 crore in H1 FY26, representing year-on-year growth of 259.4%. * EBITDA (including Other Income) stood at ₹14.39 crore in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹9.67 crore in Q2 FY26, a year-on-year growth of 48.8%, and a sequential growth of 55.98% over ₹9.23 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA Margin was 7.00% in Q2 FY27, a sequential improvement of approximately 69 basis points from 6.30% in Q1 FY27. For H1 FY27, EBITDA stood at ₹23.62 crore as compared to ₹11.34 crore in H1 FY26, a growth of 108.3%, with an EBITDA Margin of 6.71% against 11.49%.

* Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹9.26 crore in Q2 FY27 as compared to ₹6.30 crore in Q2 FY26, representing year-on-year growth of 46.9%, and sequential growth of 50.2% over ₹6.16 crore in Q1 FY27. PAT Margin was 4.50% in Q2 FY27 as compared to 8.35% in Q2 FY26 and 4.21% in Q1 FY27. For H1 FY27, PAT stood at ₹15.42 crore as compared to ₹7.82 crore in H1 FY26, representing year-on-year growth of 97.2%, with a PAT Margin of 4.38% against 7.93%. * Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) stood at approximately ₹532.54 crore in Q2 FY27, reflecting the overall scale of travel transactions handled across the Company's diversified business verticals during the quarter. For H1 FY27, GMV stood at approximately ₹784.54 crore, comprising ₹252 crore in Q1 FY27 and ₹532.54 crore in Q2 FY27. The Company has commenced disclosure of GMV from Q1 FY27 to provide stakeholders with greater visibility into the scale of its underlying business activity.

* The Company's performance during Q2 FY27 and H1 FY27 reflects continued execution across its integrated travel solutions platform, with ongoing efforts to scale newer verticals, strengthen technology-enabled offerings and build a more diversified mix of business. FY27 Revenue Outlook In view of the Company's business performance and continued expansion across its diversified travel verticals, Mach Travel Solutions Limited has revised its FY27 revenue target upwards to more than 2.5x its FY26 Revenues. The revised target reflects management's expectations for the current financial year, supported by its expanding Corporate Travel business, established MICE operations and opportunities across the Company's other travel segments. The Company remains focused on translating business opportunities into sustainable revenue growth while maintaining operational discipline and strengthening its technology-enabled travel ecosystem.

Q2 & H1 FY27 Business & Operational Highlights During Q2 FY27, the Company continued to build on its transition into an integrated travel solutions platform, with progress across Corporate Travel, MICE, Government & Institutional Projects and its emerging B2C digital offering. * Continued the Company's strategic evolution from a predominantly MICE-focused organisation into an integrated travel solutions platform spanning Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects, alongside the development of its B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform. * Strengthened its credentials in Government & Institutional Projects after being recognised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, through the National Integrated Database of Hospitality Industry (NIDHI), as an Experienced MICE Tour Operator. The recognition supports participation in government and institutional tenders where such credentials are required.

* Onboarded more than 140 corporate clients for its Corporate Ticketing services and Self-Booking Tool as of September 30, 2026. Since the launch of the dedicated Corporate Travel vertical in April 2026, the client base has expanded across a broad range of industries, including automotive and engineering, pharmaceuticals, financial services, technology, healthcare, education, FMCG, infrastructure, media and manufacturing. This milestone supports the Company's focus on building long-term corporate relationships and recurring travel business. * Opened Machtravel.com and the Mach Travel mobile application for public beta testing on August 31, 2026. The B2C platform brings together travel services including Flights, Hotels, Holidays, MICE, Cruises and Visa services, and will be further refined using user feedback.

* Continued to leverage its pan-India operating presence across Noida, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, alongside its international MICE execution capabilities, to serve corporate, institutional and leisure travel requirements. * Maintained its focus on scaling the Company's newer business verticals, deepening technology integration and identifying cross-selling opportunities across its customer base, while progressing the pipeline across its diversified travel businesses. * With the foundations of the Company's diversified travel platform continuing to take shape, the focus is increasingly shifting towards scaling each business vertical, strengthening client relationships and leveraging technology and cross-selling to support sustainable growth. Commenting on the performance, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said:

"H1 FY27 marks an important milestone for Mach Travel Solutions Limited, as we have achieved our highest-ever first-half Revenue from Operations of ₹348.86 crore since the Company's inception in 2004, surpassing our entire FY26 revenue. Our Q2 FY27 revenue and PAT stood at ₹204.53 crore and ₹9.26 crore, respectively, while H1 FY27 revenue and PAT stood at ₹348.86 crore and ₹15.42 crore, respectively. Over the years, we have strategically transformed Mach from a predominantly MICE-focused organisation into an integrated, technology-enabled travel solutions company. Our approach has been to build multiple complementary business verticals, strengthen our leadership capabilities and leverage technology to create a scalable business model.

The rapid expansion of our Corporate Travel business, alongside our established MICE operations, growing institutional presence and investments in digital platforms, reinforces our confidence in the direction we have chosen. In light of our performance and the opportunities ahead, we have revised our FY27 revenue target upwards to more than 2.5x our FY26 revenue. This reflects our confidence in the Company's growth potential and the progress of our diversification strategy. Our ambition is not merely to grow revenue, but to build a strong, sustainable and future-ready travel solutions company with multiple growth engines. We remain committed to disciplined execution, long-term relationships and creating enduring value for our shareholders."

About Mach Travel Solutions Limited Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.) is a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: MACHLTD). Incorporated in 2004, the Company provides technology-enabled end-to-end travel solutions across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure, Inbound Travel and Government & Institutional Projects. The Company has a strong pan-India presence with offices in Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and Ahmedabad, and is accredited by and associated with leading national and international travel associations, including IATA, GBTA, PATA, IATO, ADTOI, OTOAI, SKÅL International, JATA, ICPB, EGAC and NIMA. For more information, please visit https://www.machtravelsolutions.com.

The Company is also developing its B2C Online Travel Agency platform, Machtravel.com, as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem. Mach Travel Solutions Ltd. Mrs. Swati Aggarwal Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Email: compliance@machtravel.com Website: machtravelsolutions.com Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd. Mrs. Disha Mody / Mr. Vaibhav Gupta / Ms. Kareena Jain Investor Relations Email: disha.mody@adfactorspr.com vaibhav.gupta@adfactorspr.com kareena.jain@adfactorspr.com Website: www.adfactorspr.com Safe Harbour This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

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