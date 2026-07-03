PRNewswire New Delhi [India], July 3: Mach Travel Solutions Limited (BSE: MACHLTD), a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company, will voluntarily publish its quarterly financial results commencing from Q1 FY27, despite being listed on the BSE SME Platform, where publication of financial results on a half-yearly basis is the prescribed regulatory requirement. The decision reflects the Company's commitment to enhanced corporate governance, greater transparency and proactive engagement with its shareholders, investors and the broader investment community. This initiative is aligned with the Company's philosophy of adopting governance practices that go beyond the minimum regulatory requirements wherever they contribute to greater transparency and long-term shareholder value.

As Mach Travel Solutions continues to transform into a diversified travel solutions platform, the Company believes that more frequent financial disclosures will provide stakeholders with better visibility into its operational and financial performance. Over the past three months, the Company has significantly expanded its presence across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects, while continuing to strengthen its technology capabilities and progress towards the launch of its B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform. Commenting on the decision, Mr. Amit Bhatia, Chairman & Managing Director, Mach Travel Solutions Limited, said: "At Mach Travel Solutions, we believe that transparency and timely communication are fundamental to building lasting investor confidence. While companies listed on the BSE SME Platform are required to publish financial results on a half-yearly basis, we have voluntarily decided to publish our financial results every quarter beginning with Q1 FY27.

As our business continues to evolve from a specialist MICE company into a technology-enabled travel solutions company with multiple growth engines, we believe more frequent financial disclosures will enable our shareholders and the investment community to better understand our progress and the execution of our long-term strategy." About Mach Travel Solutions Limited Mach Travel Solutions Limited (formerly Mach Conferences & Events Ltd.) is a publicly listed technology-enabled travel solutions company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE: MACHLTD). Incorporated in 2004, the Company provides technology-enabled end-to-end travel solutions across Corporate Travel, MICE, B2B, Leisure and Government & Institutional Projects. The Company is also developing a B2C Online Travel Agency (OTA) platform as part of its strategy to build a comprehensive travel ecosystem.

The Company has a strong pan-India presence with offices in Noida, New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar, and is accredited by and associated with leading national and international travel associations, including IATA, PATA, IATO, ADTOI, OTOAI, SKAL International, JATA, ICPB, EGAC and NIMA. For more information, please visit: https://www.machtravelsolutions.com Contact Details Mach Travel Solutions Limited Ms. Yashashvi Srivastava Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Email: compliance@machtravel.com Website:https://www.machtravelsolutions.com Safe Harbour This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Mach Travel's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, several risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macro-economic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Mach Travel Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future/likely events or circumstances.

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