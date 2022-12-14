Machaao Music brings to you 'Bedardi' - India's befitting answer to 'Pasoori'

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/GPRC): Barely a couple of months old, Machaao Music is already making waves - the label's latest offering 'Bedardi' by sensational Indian Idol Junior 2013 find Anmol Jaswal is India's answer to the hit 'Pasoori'. Having started their innings with the superhit Garba music video 'Naach Baby' with the inimitable Sunny Leone-Remo D'Souza pairing and then the mellifluous 'Naina Ri Patang', the label could settle for no less than another show stealer! 'Bedardi' shows the variety the label seeks to showcase as well as its commitment to promoting new talents in the music industry. This new number is sung soulfully by singer-composer Anmol Jaswal, a beloved star who shone in Indian Idol 2013, and stars ravishing model Angel Goyal.

If you find yourself getting lost in the catchy beats of 'Bedardi', you should know that's how the song's journey also began. Anmol reminisces how "I found this really captivating Afro groove, and as I began playing around with it, the melody took shape and the words just flowed. And just like that I had the song. I then played it to Hitendra, Piyush and Meet. And they did not hold back their praise - they said let's go and paint the town red with this song!!!" Anmol's promising gift at the talent show not only put the spotlight on his home state J & K but also showed how an early base in classical music can really take raw talent to soaring heights.

Hitendra Kapopara (MD and Co-Founder), Piyush Jain (CEO and Co-Founder) and Meet Ahir (CFO and Co-Founder) who head Machaao Music have high hopes for the song. "Bedardi is a song that defies genres - it's an Indie Pop, Punjabi Pop and an Afro song all in one. This song is not what the audience is used to listening to but we are sure it will become a chartbuster in no time. This is one song, which will feature on everyone's playlist regardless of their age or language - our jawab to Pasoori. Its uplifting vibe and Afro groove have an unusual global appeal. You can listen to it on loop and fall in love with it every single time," they aver.

They speak from the heart when they say, "We didn't choose Anmol, he selected us and we are so glad that he did. And this amazing song is completely his brainchild and with the artist's fantastic voice and the melody he has created, this masterpiece is sure to rock the charts everywhere. We were just lucky to be on the journey with this rare creation because we know it deserves a great display, and we will give it just that."

The song was shot in Ahmedabad and everyone agrees it was loads of fun. Angel, who stars in the song, says, "I had the best time shooting for Bedardi and absolutely loved my look. It was always my dream to be styled by my favourite designer Hitendra (Kapopara) in a concept so elegant. The label is like my family and hence doing this song with them is what makes it even more special." Having done several modelling assignments, she has recently shot for some high-profile beverage and clothing campaigns.

The Machaao Music team is all for launching and promoting aspiring talents. "As we have repeatedly said, Machaao is here to create and not recreate. We want to stand apart by not following the rat race and that's only possible by giving new artists the platform they deserve and creating musical masterpieces. We hope to treat all artists that we sign on equally whether they are new or established - it's a very conscious decision and we aim to stick by it. Anybody who believes they have the right talent can connect with us and if we like what we hear, we will get in touch," they declare.

Yours is to enjoy Machaao Music's 'Bedardi', sung and composed by Anmol Jaswal, starring Angel Goyal, available across all major streaming platforms.

Bedardi Song Link: (https://youtu.be/xkjTKvT5QM4)

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)